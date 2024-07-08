Kelseys Original Roadhouse reminds Canadians to relish the roadtrip with new campaign

Integrated campaign by Lifelong Crush for Kelseys Original Roadhouse embodies a Roadtrip vibe - even in the restaurant itself.

VAUGHAN, ON, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As we hit mid summer, Kelseys Original Roadhouse is encouraging Canadians to make the most of road trip season in their new "That Kelseys Roadtrip Feeling" integrated campaign.

Launching with television and high-impact OOH this week, the new campaign developed by Lifelong Crush aims to connect the exhilarating feeling you get on a roadtrip with good friends, crisp drinks, savory food, fond memories - and the wind in your hair.

"At Kelseys, we aim to give guests a feeling that the Roadhouse is a welcoming place for everyone, where you can come in and enjoy the ride," says Shannon Lawler, Chief Operating Officer for Kelseys Original Roadhouse.

"We wanted to lean into that relaxed roadtrip feeling and apply it to the everyday" adds Dina Ricco, Sr. Brand Manager.

The spot includes key elements including the voice of TSN's Rod Smith, the longstanding voice of the brand, and the classic retro-funk song, "Real Good Feeling" by Bobby Byrd as the soundtrack for the summer, reflecting the nostalgic roots and relaxed vibe of Kelseys Original Roadhouse.

"Enjoying that sense of everyday adventure is important for people, and we wanted to capture how this spirit thrives at Kelseys" said Christina Yu, Partner, and Chief Creative Officer at Lifelong Crush.

Further campaign support will be rolling out in other media, including fun out-of-home activations on classic road-tripping routes that mirror the video concept showcasing the wind-blown-hair and campaign tagline "that Kelseys Roadtrip Feeling".

By leveraging their in-house editorial expertise and strong collaborations with trusted production partners, Merchant, and Divisn Post, Lifelong Crush was able to shoot multiple spots in a single day, effectively bundling budgets and resources to provide exceptional value.

About Kelsey's Original Roadhouse

Kelseys is Canada's Original Roadhouse, since 1978. With over 65 locations across Canada primarily in Ontario, as well as Moncton, New Brunswick, and St. Johns, Newfoundland. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different - a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our Middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story, and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Lifelong Crush:

Lifelong Crush is a multidisciplinary creative agency focused on heightening brand relevancy, impact and effectiveness through diverse work that harnesses a cultural beat. With a passion for results, we elevate the relationship consumers hold with brands to drive long term performance trough unconstrained ideas that create lasting impressions for brands. We're creating consumer crushes for all kinds of clients including Asahi Canada, Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Everest Funeral Concierge, Fever-Tree Canada, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, Kicking Horse Coffee, Plan International Canada and Scarborough Health Network Foundation.

