Kelseys Original Roadhouse tests a new menu based on guest feedback

VAUGHAN, ON, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Kelseys Original Roadhouse has introduced a refreshed menu, created solely from loyal guest feedback. After asking them what they loved, missed or would change, Kelseys guests answered.

"At the Roadhouse, we pride ourselves on delivering hospitality, craveable food and refreshing drinks in an atmosphere that brings people together. Naturally, the thought of a menu created by Roadtrippers (our loyal guests) just made sense." says Shannon Lawler, Chief Operating Officer.

The refreshed menu includes:

Loaded Nachos

An expanded offering of fajitas that include Cajun Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak

New Crispy chicken bites and house-breaded boneless chicken thighs

Roadhouse garlic cheese toast

Steak, Bacon & Swiss Sammy

The new menu items can be enjoyed at any Kelseys Original Roadhouse location across Canada, including the newly opened restaurant in Richmond Hill at 8715 Yonge St.

The new menu can be found in restaurants and is available for take out and delivery from kelseys.ca .

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Since 1978, Kelseys has been Canada's original roadhouse with 67 locations across Canada. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different – a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com

