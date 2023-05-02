Kelseys Original Roadhouse new campaign encourages people to make a 'trip down the block' to the patio

Developed by The Christina Yu Project, Kelseys Original Roadhouse integrated campaign features rock legends Steppenwolf to launch new fajitas and patio season

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - As the warm weather returns, Kelseys Original Roadhouse is encouraging Canadians to make the most of it, in their new "Trip down the block – to our patio" integrated campaign.

Launching with TV broadcast and online video, the campaign's high energy and experiential content features new menu items like their sizzlin' fajitas and authentic moments of enjoyment among friends. The campaign aims to capture what guests love about Kelseys - the music, social atmosphere, authentic service and abundant food that leaves you craving for your next visit.

'Trip down the block', commercial

"We know that our Original Roadhouse dining experience has always been something that's set us apart," says Shannon Lawler, Chief Operating Officer for Kelseys Original Roadhouse. "We wanted to lean into that road trip mindset and apply it to the everyday – at a time when warmer weather gets people excited about hitting the patio with family and friends."

While conventional travel and tourism brands are poised to increase marketing spends significantly in 2023, Lawler sees 'everyday adventure' as being equally important.

All six executions, including two 15-second TV ads, two 15-second radio ads, and two 6-second online videos conclude with the voice-over "Take a trip down the block to Kelseys, the Original Roadhouse." by TSN's Rod Smith, the longstanding voice of the brand.

Steppenwolf's hit 'Born to be Wild' is featured as the soundtrack for the campaign. This mainstay of Canadian radio is an iconic anthem to free-spirited adventure. Its original release in 1968 speaks to the nostalgic roots of Kelseys Original Roadhouse, which first opened in 1978. With a dining experience that was largely inspired by the founders' frequent road trips south of the border, Kelseys Original Roadhouse offered Canadians something they had not seen before.

The ongoing brand positioning and marketing campaign was created by Toronto-based agency The Christina Yu Project, with the agency-production hybrid managing all creative, directorial and film production duties.

"There's a lot of creative potential unleashing the folklore behind roadhouse," says Christina Yu, CYP. "Enjoying that sense of everyday adventure is important for people, even if they're just going down the block for a couple hours."

Further campaign support for Kelseys 'Trip down the block' in other media, including out-of-home, social and activation is expected later this year.

About Kelsey's Original Roadhouse

Kelseys is Canada's Original Roadhouse, since 1978. With over 65 locations across Canada primarily in Ontario, as well as Moncton, New Brunswick and St. Johns, Newfoundland. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different - a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our Middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story, and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About The Christina Yu Project:

Established in 1993, The Christina Yu Project is a maker-minded group of writers, directors, designers, and producers whose mission is to create meaningful content. Working from the ground up, we immerse ourselves in the DNA of a brand to imagine ways to propel it forward.

