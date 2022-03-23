Kelseys Original Roadhouse new campaign encourages people to make a trip 'down the block'

Developed by Ostrich Studios, Kelseys' integrated campaign features Hall of Fame rockers Creedence Clearwater Revival to launch their new brand positioning

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - As restaurant dining returns, and the possibility of road trips inspire Canadians' over the coming months, Kelseys Original Roadhouse is reframing adventure as an everyday opportunity in a new integrated campaign titled "Trip down the block".

Launched in TV broadcast and online video, the campaign's high energy and experiential content features signature dishes and authentic moments of enjoyment among friends.The campaign aims to capture what guests may have missed about Kelseys - the music, social atmosphere, authentic service and abundant food that leaves you craving your next visit.

"We know that our original roadhouse dining experience has always been something that's set us apart," said Shannon Lawler, Kelseys Original Roadhouse Director of Marketing. "We wanted to lean into that road trip mindset but apply it to the everyday; at a time when we know people are really looking to enjoy socializing in restaurants again."

While conventional travel & tourism brands are poised to increase marketing spends significantly in 2022, Lawler sees 'everyday adventure' as being equally important.

"We know that people will prioritize getting together to have fun and enjoy an engaging out-of-home dining experience. Being able to connect with our guests in ways that evoke emotion is what we believe will elevate this experience in each of our roadhouses" she added.

All four executions, including two 30 and two 15-second ads, conclude with the voice over "Take a trip down the block to the original roadhouse – Kelseys." by TSN's Rod Black, the longstanding voice of the brand.

Creedence Clearwater Revival's hit 'Hey Tonight' is also featured as the soundtrack for the campaign. The song itself was chosen as a post-lockdown "rally cry" to get back into the 'dining out' mindset. Its original release in 1971 is also an homage to Kelseys Original Roadhouse nostalgic 70s roots; having first opened in 1978, with a dining experience that was largely inspired by the founders' frequent road trips south of the border.

The new brand positioning and launch campaign was created by Toronto-based Ostrich Studios, with the agency-production hybrid managing all creative, directorial and film production duties.

"There's a lot of creative potential unleashing the folklore behind roadhouse," said Christina Yu, Ostrich Studios Partner. "Enjoying that sense of everyday adventure is important for people, even if they're just going down the block for a couple hours."

Further campaign support for Kelseys 'Trip down the block' in other media, including out-of-home, social and activation is expected later this year.

About Kelsey's Original Roadhouse

Kelseys is Canada's Original Roadhouse, since 1978. With over 65 locations across Canada primarily in Ontario, as well as Moncton, New Brunswick and St. Johns, Newfoundland. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different - a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our Middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story, and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca.

About Ostrich:

Established in 2018, OstrichCo is a brand, digital innovation & product development studio based out of Toronto & NYC. Ostrich collapses brand design, technology, media & production into one fluid work stream to bring new ideas & innovations to market faster, cost-effectively and with a more compelling connection to human need. // Founding Network Member: By The Network | bythenetwork.com

