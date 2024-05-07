KELSEYS ORIGINAL ROADHOUSE EXPANDS RETAIL LINE WITH THE LAUNCH OF TAKE-HOME RIBS

VAUGHAN, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Kelseys Original Roadhouse announced the release of their newest retail product today, making it easier than ever to taste the flavours that make them famous.

Made with quality meat and real ingredients, Kelseys Original Roadhouse Ribs are hitting the shelves this month, flavoured with the brand's signature sauces. Originally crafted, Kelseys take-home ribs are fall-off-the-bone and deliciously savoury; available in Original BBQ and Apple Butter BBQ, unique to Kelseys.

"Our Original BBQ and Apple Butter BBQ Ribs are tried and true amongst loyal Kelseys customers which is why we had to bring these flavours to grocery shelves for even more people to try. Whether shoppers are Roadhouse fans or tasting our ribs for the first time, we're certain they will be a dinner-time staple," says Shannon Lawler, COO for Kelseys Original Roadhouse.

Kelseys BBQ and Apple Butter Ribs are available now at Sobeys and Foodland locations across Ontario.

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Since 1978, Kelseys has been Canada's original roadhouse with 66 locations across Canada. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different – a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com

