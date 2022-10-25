Kelseys celebrates the NFL with a chance to win a VIP Super Bowl experience and jersey giveaways

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - This fall, Kelseys Original Roadhouse celebrates sports with an epic giveaway including an over $20,000 VIP Super Bowl LVII experience. From now until December 18th, when you dine in at Kelseys, guests will receive an exclusive sports ticket with the opportunity to win over 500 prizes and an entry into the Super Bowl LVII experience grand prize – the more you visit, the greater the odds.

As passionate sports fans, Kelseys Original Roadhouse partnered with sponsor Budweiser to create the ultimate giveaway experience for guests. Guests will have the chance to win one of over 500 prizes, which include NFL and Canada Fifa World Cup jerseys and swag, plus the chance to win the Grand Prize VIP Super Bowl experience in Arizona, inclusive of tickets to the game, flight, hotel, accommodations, and exclusive perks like a pre-game field walk.

"Sports brings people together, creates camaraderie and excitement. That is what the Roadhouse is all about," said Dina Ricco, Brand Manager, Kelseys Original Roadhouse. "We wanted to show that Kelseys Roadhouse is the place to gather with friends, eat great food and watch the game!"

To celebrate the NFL season and Team Canada's entry to the FIFA World Cup, we will serve Budweiser at a $6 limited-time price and provide guests the chance to win. The promotion is supported by in-restaurant tickets and prizes, radio ads, stunt billboards, TV, digital media, and truck billboards combined these tactics will reach all locations and spread awareness of the Game Time with Buds promotion through traditional and disruptive media channels.

Visit https://www.kelseys.ca/en/contests/game-time-with-buds.html for more details. Good luck!

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Since 1978, Kelseys has been Canada's original roadhouse with 67 locations across Canada. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different – a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Ostrich:

Established in 2018, OstrichCo is a brand, digital innovation & product development studio based out of Toronto & NYC. Ostrich collapses brand design, technology, media & production into one fluid workstream to bring new ideas & innovations to market faster, cost-effectively and with a more compelling connection to human need. // Founding Network Member: By The Network | bythenetwork.com

