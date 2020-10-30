Kelly Blackett, Executive Vice President, wins 2020 Report on Business Best Executive Award

New awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates CWB's Human Resources and Corporate Communications EVP for her excellence in leadership

Edmonton, AB, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group is pleased to announce that Kelly Blackett, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications, has won an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award. In the new annual program that celebrates excellence among 50 non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP, C-suite and equivalent levels, Kelly is one of 10 recognized in the Human Resources category.

Kelly Blackett, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications, CWB Financial Group "embodies CWB's 'People First' value," says President and CEO, Chris Fowler. (CNW Group/CWB Financial Group)

"The depth of Kelly's leadership shone to the forefront through this extraordinary year," said Chris Fowler, CWB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're fortunate for her ability to think, respond and consistently deliver in good times and challenging ones. She champions the power of inclusion and diversity across our company, and with thoughtfulness and empathy, her leadership style embodies our 'People First' value. Kelly's vision combines a personal dedication to coaching and mentorship to ensure CWB is a destination for top talent, and she strongly positions us for future success."

Launched by the Globe and Mail, Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the November issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on October 30 and in print October 31. To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB.TO) is a chartered, full-service bank that offers business and personal banking solutions and expertise, along with an unwavering obsession with our clients' success. We've offered customized financial solutions for over 35 years and operate with a clear focus on meeting the unique financial needs of business owners. Through our network of branches, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Marcus Miller, Manager, External Communications, [email protected], 780.717.4001.