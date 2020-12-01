Kelly Blackett, Executive Vice President, named one of Canada's most powerful women

"Kelly's leadership and vision is key to CWB's growing reputation as an employer and bank of choice," said Chris Fowler, CWB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Whether we're navigating the newest challenge, celebrating hard-earned successes, or continuing our transformation to become the best full-service bank for business owners in Canada, we can count on her boundless energy to advance our inclusive, rewarding and high performance work culture. She's a passionate mentor, advocate and champion for diverse leaders, and extremely deserving of this honour."

The award marks a second significant leadership prize for Kelly after winning the Report on Business Best Executive Award in October, a new Globe and Mail program that celebrates excellence among 50 non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP, C-suite and equivalent levels.

A new video launched in conjunction with Kelly's win celebrates the role of women in shaping CWB's growth and progress as an employer of choice and destination for top talent in Canadian financial services. It features 21 female senior leaders from across CWB Financial Group, along with Chris Fowler, praising her advocacy for diversity in leadership. Inclusion Has Power is one of CWB's corporate values, and Kelly's recent awards reflect the company's work in the diversity and inclusion space.

CWB is proud to have five of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award recipients among its leadership team and Board of Directors. Sarah Morgan-Silvester, CWB director, was most recently named to the list in 2018, following Carolyn Graham, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, in 2017 and directors Linda Hohol (2007) and Margaret (Peggy) Mulligan (2003, 2004).

For a full list of winners, please visit the WXN website.

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is Canada's #1 and only national organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB.TO) is a chartered, full-service bank that offers business and personal banking solutions and expertise, along with an unwavering obsession with our clients' success. We've offered customized financial solutions for over 35 years, and operate with a clear focus on meeting the unique financial needs of business owners. Through our network of branches, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

