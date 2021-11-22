"Kelly-Ann has incredible passion for the Canada Games and has demonstrated her tireless commitment to the growth and enhancement of the movement," said Evan Johnston, Chair of the CGC Board of Directors. "The Canada Games spark greatness among Canadians from coast to coast to coast, and that includes fostering great leaders. Our selection of Kelly-Ann as the next President and CEO is a testament to the Board's respect for the knowledge and leadership she has displayed for the Games."

"The Canada Games strengthen the fabric of Canada," said Paul. "I've seen the power of the Canada Games and their ability to develop the best in people, both inside and outside of sport. The reward in working for an organization whose mandate is to develop Canada's next generation of leaders through sport is immeasurable. The CGC is blessed with a tremendous volunteer and staff team. Working together, I am confident our experienced team will bring tremendous leadership, value and support to our Host Societies, as well as our government, sport and corporate partners who are all key to the success of each edition of the Games."

Paul will replace outgoing President and CEO, Dan Wilcock, who is leaving the CGC on November 26, 2021 to move on to new opportunities, after leading the organization through unprecedented times. Among other accomplishments, Wilcock's leadership set a roadmap to implement an integrated approach to sustainability and strategic planning for the Games.

"I'd like to thank Dan for his passion and leadership through the challenging times we faced with COVID-19," said Johnston. "The pandemic forced the first ever postponement of the Canada Games and Dan skillfully led us through that process. We are thankful to Dan for his contributions, especially in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, as well as overseeing the launch of the Canada Games' incredible new brand. We wish him all the best in the future."

"I have a tremendous affection for the Canada Games Movement and am grateful for having had the opportunity to lead the CGC through a critical time in its history," said Wilcock. "I am particularly grateful to the CGC team for their expertise and dedication and wish them every success in the future."

Wilcock is supporting the CGC in a smooth transition for the Canada Games' future.

The Canada Games leave an indelible legacy of sport development and infrastructure in communities from coast to coast to coast. The Games are one of the most inclusive in the world featuring Special Olympic, para and able-bodied athletes representing their respective province or territory. The Games have become one of the primary developmental opportunities for sports in Canada with many athletes going on to the Olympics and Paralympics.

The 2022 Canada Summer Games will take place in Niagara from August 6-21, 2022, while the 2023 Canada Winter Games will unfold in Prince Edward Island from February 18 to March 5, 2023.

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

Biography for Incoming CGC President and CEO Kelly-Ann Paul

Passionate about the Canadian sport system, Kelly-Ann first began working in sport with Sport Canada in 2002. Kelly-Ann joined the CGC in 2004 and has worked in multiple capacities for the organization. She was named Director of Sport in September of 2009, and Senior Vice President in February of 2018.

A graduate of Queen's University with a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Physical and Health Education, Kelly-Ann also earned a Minor in French. She has served on a variety of volunteer committees, including experience at international single-sport events, multi-sport Games, as well as national, community and sport development associations. She was a member of Team Canada's Mission Staff for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

A sport enthusiast, her sport background includes athletics and rugby at the varsity level. She hung up her rugby cleats and spikes in 2004 and began officiating rugby matches. Today, she finds herself enjoying kayaking, cross-country and downhill skiing.

Born and raised in Ottawa, Kelly-Ann is fluent in both official languages. She resides in the Ottawa area with her husband Tyler and three children William, Ariel and Ireland.

