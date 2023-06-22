MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Emerging from the past few years and the endless sedentary hours spent sitting on the couch, if there's one thing Canadians have undoubtedly over indexed on it is screen time. That's why, with summer upon us, Kellogg's* Vector* and professional hockey player, Morgan Rielly, are teaming up to energize and inspire Canadians to get back into the game and the sports they love with Unsubscribe for Sports. The new campaign calls on everyday athletes to cancel a streaming service and reignite their passion for playing sports and an active life.

Kellogg's* Vector* is encouraging Canadians to get back to the sports they love with their Unsubscribe for Sports campaign that calls on everyday athletes to cancel a streaming service and reignite their passion for playing sports and an active life. (CNW Group/Kellogg Canada Inc.)

"At Vector, we live and breathe all things sports," says Emma Eriksson, Vice President, Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellogg Canada Inc. "Unsubscribe for Sports is the brand's latest rally cry to help reawaken and celebrate the passion and joy that comes with being an everyday athlete and encourage Canadians to get back out there and play the sports they love."

Rielly agrees. "I love playing sports with my buddies and know first-hand the multitude of benefits it brings, so partnering with Kellogg's Vector on this campaign was a natural choice. I encourage all Canadians to 'unsubscribe for sports' this summer and get out there and rediscover their inner athlete – I know I'll be out there doing the same this off-season."

To enter the Unsubscribe for Sports offer, Canadians are invited to cancel any streaming service and upload proof of their subscription cancellation at www.unsubscribeforsports.ca. Each entry will receive one FREE Vector product coupon and be entered for the chance to win one of three pre-paid gift cards valued at $2,500 each to be used to purchase sports gear.

The Vector Unsubscribe for Sports campaign comes as an extension of the brand's ongoing platform to fuel Canadians' passion for a healthy lifestyle with protein, vitamins and minerals that provide the energy to help them "be ready" whenever and wherever sports call. Running online now, with social and digital video ads driving to the website for more details, strategy and creative for the campaign were led by Leo Burnett Toronto, media buying by Starcom and PR communications by MSL Canada.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles*, Cheez-It*, Special K*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Pop-Tarts*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Rice Krispies*, Eggo*, Mini-Wheats*, Kashi*, RXBAR*, MorningStar Farms* and more. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods and brands, and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

