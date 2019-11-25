Kellogg Canada Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Kellogg Canada is honoured to be named among Canada's Top 100 Employers. Now in its 20th year, the annual competition recognizes employers who lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces and forward-thinking workplace policies for their employees.

"Kellogg Canada is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers," said Tony Chow, President, Kellogg Canada Inc. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment, dedication and leadership in offering an engaging, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees across the country. We are both humbled and honoured to be among such esteemed company and congratulate all of this year's winners."

Following a rigorous assessment of more than 10,000 submissions against key criteria, Kellogg Canada got top marks for its Physical Workplace, Work Atmosphere and Communications, Financial Benefits and Compensation, Training and Skills Development, Employee Engagement and Performance, and Community Involvement – all of which make Kellogg a top employer and great place to work.

"At Kellogg, everything starts with our people. They are our competitive advantage and the fuel that powers everything we do," said Tony. "Along with our foods and brands that matter, it's the extraordinary quality of our employees, the strength of our culture and our heart and soul that brings us together and continues to set Kellogg Canada apart."

Almost a century ago, during the height of the global great depression, Kellogg Company founder, W.K. Kellogg, said "I'll invest my money in people." In doing so, he donated nearly all of his wealth to create the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Mr. Kellogg was one of the world's early philanthropists and Kellogg employees continue to live his values today.

"Our visionary founder instilled in us the understanding that a critical part of running a good business is also doing good for society," said Tony. "That's why giving back to our communities and employee volunteerism – from volunteering at the local food bank and breakfast club, to annual team building events, and more – is especially important to us."

W.K. Kellogg's legacy continues to come to life through the Kellogg's® Better Days global signature cause platform whose goal is to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Through this work, Kellogg is working to help end hunger by addressing the interconnected issues of food security, climate-resilience and well-being for people, communities and the planet. To learn more, visit www.kelloggs.ca.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2019, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under licence by Kellogg Canada Inc.

