MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Research demonstrates the positive impact breakfast programs can have on children beyond simply nourishment – from supporting social development, to improving classroom behaviour, and even making children who attend breakfast programs excited about going to schooli. But, for the 1 in 3 children at risk of going to school on an empty stomach – a number that jumps to 1 in 2 for Indigenous communities – breakfast clubs can also be a vital lifelineii.

That's why today, to mark National Cereal Day, Kellogg Canada is continuing its longstanding commitment to the fight against hunger with a $100,000 financial donation to Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC). The funds will help support the more than 500,000 children in over 3,500 breakfast programs across the country, including in Northern and Indigenous communities, at a time when the need has never been greater. Kellogg Canada team members will also lend support by rolling up their sleeves to build breakfast boxes for local community partners and school breakfast programs.

"Food insecurity has reached fever pitch in Canada and our partners need our support now more than ever," said Lores Tomé, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Kellogg Canada Inc. "As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy to advance sustainable and equitable access to food for all, we are deepening our commitment and working hard to expand critical feeding programs to help nourish people in need."

Two Decades of Creating #BetterDays. Together.

For almost twenty years, Kellogg Canada and Breakfast Club of Canada have worked in partnership to champion the important role breakfast plays in helping children reach their full potential both inside and outside the classroom. From financial and in-kind food donations, to employee volunteer engagement, to in-store commercial activations, online giving campaigns, and more, the partnership reflects a shared vision of a day where children and families are fed and fulfilled and where there is a place at the table for everyone.

"In keeping with our founder's legacy of giving, we are proud to support our longstanding partners at Breakfast Club of Canada and are dedicated to continuing our efforts to help ensure children and families get access to the food and programs they need and deserve," concludes Tomé.

To join us in the fight against hunger this National Cereal Day, visit Breakfast Club of Canada and donate today.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles*, Cheez-It*, Special K*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Pop-Tarts*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Rice Krispies*, Eggo*, Mini-Wheats*, Kashi*, RXBAR*, MorningStar Farms* and more. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods and brands, and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com . To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca .

* © 2023, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

____________________________________________________ i https://newsroom.kelloggcompany.com/2022-10-26-New-research-underscores-importance-of-school-breakfast-programs ii Breakfast Club of Canada, https://www.breakfastclubcanada.org/covid-impacts/

SOURCE Kellogg Canada Inc.

For further information: Kellogg Canada Media Hotline, 905.290.5416, [email protected]