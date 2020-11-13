MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Kellogg Canada is proud to be named among Canada's Top 100 Employers for the second consecutive year. The national annual competition, now in its 21st year, recognizes employers who lead their industries in offering exceptional and forward-thinking workplaces for their employees.

"Kellogg Canada is honoured to once again be recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers," said Tony Chow, President, Kellogg Canada Inc. "This year we've all been tested in incredible ways, and it has required an incredible amount of agility and resilience across our organization. This award is a true testament to our collective commitment, dedication and leadership in making Kellogg Canada a gr-r-reat place to work."

Following a rigorous assessment of hundreds of submissions against key criteria, Kellogg Canada was recognized for its Health, Financial and Family Benefits, Employee Training and Skills Development and Community Involvement. Highlights included a newly introduced top-up for fathers and adoptive parents, ongoing employee development and tuition subsidies, and fighting hunger and giving back to communities in need throughout the pandemic – all of which make Kellogg Canada a top employer.

"At Kellogg, everything starts with our people. They are our competitive advantage and the fuel that powers everything we do," said Tony. "Along with our foods and brands that matter, it's the extraordinary quality of our employees, the strength of our diverse and inclusive culture, and our heart and soul that brings us together and continues to set Kellogg Canada apart. This award belongs to the team from coast to coast."

Kellogg Company founder, W.K. Kellogg, had a passion for helping others and worked hard to deliver benefits to people, communities, and the planet. Kellogg Canada continues to honour W.K. Kellogg's legacy by striving to create a good and just world, where people are not just fed but fulfilled. It's also why we are committed to creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands.

"Our visionary founder instilled in us the understanding that a critical part of running a good business is also doing good for society," adds Tony. "Never has that been more important than this year as we face what is arguably the most defining global health-care crisis of our time."

Throughout the current COVID-19 crisis, Kellogg Canada has focused its efforts on three key areas: the health and safety of its employees, supplying food to the marketplace, and giving back to the communities in which they live and work. Working tirelessly with partners to identify those most in need and provide support to tackle hunger in Canada and across the globe, to-date Kellogg and its charitable funds have now donated more than $18 million to global COVID-19 hunger relief efforts. This includes pledging more than $1 million in Canada in food and funds to longstanding hunger partners Food Banks Canada and Breakfast Club of Canada.

"I continue to be inspired by all our dedicated employees and frontline workers and feel immense pride in the food industry and for all that has been accomplished to keep food on the tables of Canadians during these challenging times," concludes Tony. "We're working together to overcome what may seem like impossible obstacles only to come out the other side better, stronger and even more united."

About Kellogg Canada Inc.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2020, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

