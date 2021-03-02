Keeping the Spirit of Giving Alive in a Pandemic

"Relationships are very important within our team at Brandt and we were not prepared to miss celebrating the holiday season together; we just needed to find another way ." says Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple. "We enjoyed a wonderful five-day gathering of team members from across Canada, the U.S. and around the world and, in the months since, we've been excited to engage with some truly amazing charitable organizations!"

The theme of the final day was 'Gratitude' and the daily activity involved staff choosing from a selection of charities to be supported via a $250,000 Christmas philanthropic fund with $200,000 designated for Canadian charities and $50,000 for U.S. charities. These funds were allocated through the company's Thanks A Billion program.

Brandt's Thanks A Billion program was instituted in 2011 to express the company's gratitude in tangible ways to the people most responsible for their success: customers, employees and the communities in which they live and work. Community gifts and program sponsorships currently total over $13 million and are given in support of organizations that positively impact the lives of Brandt customers and employees.

In the months since the event, Brandt's Canadian team has worked closely with five national charities to help determine the most effective use of the funds that they designated. The Canadian recipients are:

Canadian Cancer Society................................. $112,000

Wounded Warriors Canada............................... $36,000

MS Society of Canada ....................................... $25,000

....................................... Canadian Red Cross (COVID-19 relief)............. $17,000

Junior Achievement Canada............................. $10,000

Donation Recipients:

Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. CCS funds ground-breaking research, provides a support system for all those affected by cancer and shapes health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

"Cancer touches everyone's life at some point, either directly or indirectly. This donation reflects and honors the personal stories of so many of our employees and their families." – Don Switzer, Chief Operating Officer, Brandt Tractor Ltd.

"With nearly 1 in 2 Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, it's clear that cancer affects us all. Thanks to generous contributions from Brandt Group of Companies, we are able to continue funding ground-breaking research and a national support system that makes a real difference for people affected by cancer. Together, we are a force-for-life in the face of cancer and one step closer towards creating a world where no Canadian fears cancer." – Susanna Tyson, Director Corporate Partnerships, Canadian Cancer Society

Wounded Warriors Canada

Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health service provider utilizing clinical best practices and evidence-informed care to create an environment of compassion, resiliency and hope for Canada's Veterans, First Responders and their families.

"We are very conscious of the debt of gratitude that we owe to our nation's veterans and first responders. No dollar amount could adequately repay them for their service, but we want to do what we can to help those struggling with operational stress injuries as a result of their service."

– Kenneth M. Bolton MCpl CD, Service Advisor, Brandt Tractor Ltd., Regina Branch (Canadian Armed Forces, Retired)

"Thank you for the support of Brandt Group of Companies and its employees. It is only through the support of organizations like yours that we are able to provide the much need assistance for our Veterans, First Responders and their families." - Steven Topham, National Partnerships Director, Wounded Warriors Canada

MS Society of Canada

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada is an organization founded by volunteers and continually fueled by the initiative and dedication of thousands of volunteers across the country.

"Canada continues to have one of the highest rates of Multiple Sclerosis in the world with 77,000+ people living with the disease. This profoundly touches not only those who are diagnosed, but their families, friends and communities as well. The Brandt family wants to contribute to finding a cure and effective treatment for this debilitating disease." – Shaun Semple, CEO, The Brandt Group of Companies

"The MS Society is extremely grateful for this outstanding contribution from Brandt Group of Companies. The current health crisis has impacted all Canadians, and for people affected by multiple sclerosis it's another uncertainty on top of an already challenging disease. Thank you to Brandt Group of Companies' employees coast-to-coast, who are supporting the tens of thousands of Canadians living with MS with this donation." – Tim Dunlop, Director, Corporate Engagement, MS Society of Canada

Canadian Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross Society is a Canadian humanitarian charitable organization, and one of 190 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies. The organization receives funding from both private donations and from Canadian government departments.

"COVID-19 is a reality that effects every Canadian, every day. The time to get involved in the fight against this insidious enemy is now and we stand with the Red Cross in their commitment to deliver effective protection for all Canadians!" – Chris Semple, President, Manufactured Products, The Brandt Group of Companies

"This significant donation will help the Canadian Red Cross response during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping individuals, families and communities across Canada. We are grateful for the Brandt's support as we continue to adapt to emerging needs to assist the country's most vulnerable as this crisis evolves," - Luc Mullinder, Vice President of the Canadian Red Cross in Saskatchewan.

Junior Achievement Canada

Since 1955, JA Canada has been inspiring and preparing youth to succeed by providing opportunities to learn financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness skills with engaging programs and the help of dedicated volunteers.

"Brandt is a company that is built 100% on an undying commitment to the entrepreneurial spirit and we want to help inspire the next generation of dreamers to get out there and make big things happen. Junior Achievement does a fantastic job of getting young Canadians started on that journey." – Gavin Semple, Chairman, The Brandt Group of Companies

"We're very grateful to Brandt for their support. As a result of their generosity, more students across the country will have access to digital versions of JA's financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs. The digital programs can be accessed in classrooms or remotely through jacampus.org, and enable students to develop the skills that are so important for their future success." – Karen Gallant, Vice President, Programs and Charter Services, JA Canada

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 3,200 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

SOURCE Brandt Group of Companies

For further information: contact at [email protected]