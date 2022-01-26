Keeping The Conversation Going

With mental health concerns on the rise amidst the pandemic, ATB joins efforts to support Albertans

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Built to help Albertans, ATB Financial is taking the opportunity today to join in on the conversation around mental health by reminding Albertans of a number of resources that are available to them.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 42% of Albertans reported isolation throughout COVID-19 to be the top mental concern for themselves and their community. "The pandemic has increased the need for mental health support," says Tara Lockyer, Chief People Officer, ATB Financial. "Now more than ever, those of us with the energy and resources to do so need to rally together to help make a positive impact on the social issues that matter most. Just as we are committed to banking, we are committed to the betterment of Albertans."

In 2021, on the heels of being recognized as the third best place to work in the country, ATB Financial was named one of Canada's 'Best Workplaces For Mental Wellness'. As part of ATB's Greater Good Strategy , the organization works closely with a number of mental health partners and is seizing the opportunity today to send a reminder of the valuable resources these partners offer to Albertans:

Mental health affects everyone and presents perhaps the greatest opportunity to collectively raise the well-being of Albertans. Watch for more of ATB's greater good activations with an ATB Up campaign coming this spring.

About ATB Financial

With $56.6 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to more than 800,000 customers through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial