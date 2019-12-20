Keeping B.C. residents connected with improved transit services

VICTORIA, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public transit infrastructure supports economic growth, helps reduce air pollution, and creates connected inclusive communities.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Claire Trevena, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced joint funding for a new handyDART operations and maintenance facility in View Royal.

The handyDART bus service provides accessible, door-to-door, shared transit for riders with reduced mobility, handling more than 390 thousand trips annually throughout Greater Victoria.

Once complete, this project will strengthen transit services for people with disabilities, helping ensure that all residents have access to the opportunities and services they need. It will also allow BC Transit to accommodate the expected increase in demand as Greater Victoria expands.

The new facility will accommodate approximately 110 handyDART buses, which is double the current fleet size. It will be the first Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) Gold standard BC Transit facility in British Columbia. LEED standards outline site requirements that employ best management practices to reduce chemical use, energy waste, water waste, air pollution, solid waste, and/or runoff associate with the building and site.

The BC Transit's existing handyDART facility located on Glanford Ave will be converted into a third operations and maintenance centre for BC Transit's conventional fleet, allowing for more buses and more transit service of all types in Greater Victoria.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $12.6 million for this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $12.9 million and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission is contributing $6.9 million.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to work with partners to get projects built that improve the lives of Canadians. This investment in B.C.'s handyDART maintenance and storage facility will help keep residents in Greater Victoria connected to services. Together, we are making positive changes to strengthen our communities, support economic growth, and build a greener future."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"It's great to see the growth in ridership in Greater Victoria, but the region needs more buses and facility space to meet the demand that creates. This new facility will allow BC Transit to provide better handyDART service with a more central location. It's also an essential step in ensuring the region has an efficient and reliable system for everyone who chooses transit."

The Honourable Claire Trevena, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Transit is about connecting people with their communities and getting them where they need to be in a safe, reliable manner. This investment demonstrates a commitment to public transit from our government partners at all levels and will enable BC Transit to respond to the growing needs for handyDART services in Greater Victoria."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO, BC Transit

"This project is significant for our residents. I'd like to thank the Government of Canada and the Province of BC for their generous contributions, which will help us to better meet the needs of those whose transportation options are limited."

Susan Brice, Chair, Victoria Regional Transit Commission

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of will invest more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding will support public transit projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding will support public transit projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada is contributing more than $60.3 million to BC Transit projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of BC is providing more than $52.6 million and local governments are providing more than $23.8 million .

Related product

Backgrounder: Canada and British Columbia support transit improvements in communities across B.C.: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2018/11/canada-and-british-columbia-support-transit-improvements-in-communities-across-bc.html

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, [email protected]; Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, 250-356-8241; Media Relations, BC Transit, [email protected], 250-880-1303; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

