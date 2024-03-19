Keep the cash, care for climate: Canada Carbon Rebates being paid next month

GATINEAU, QC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians expect their governments to take action on climate change and address affordability concerns. Putting a price on carbon while sending rebates to Canadians is the most cost-effective way to fight climate change. Affordability is front and centre in this system, which puts money into the bank accounts of Canadian families. The Canada Carbon Rebate is made possible because we put a price on pollution. The vast majority of Canadians receive more money back through the rebate than they pay into the system—because big polluters pay the most.

In the eight provinces where the federal fuel charge applies, the Canada Carbon Rebate ensures that eight out of 10 families receive more money back than they pay in pollution pricing. Canadians across the country are already facing the effects of climate change, including more frequent severe weather, droughts, damage to critical infrastructure, and rising food costs due to impacts on crops. Without strong action, the effects of climate change will continue to accelerate, costing Canadians more with every passing year.

Today, the federal government is announcing that eligible Canadians will receive their first of four quarterly Canada Carbon Rebates for 2024–2025, starting on April 15 via direct bank deposit or cheque. The rebates build upon the government's robust support for the middle class, including measures such as $10-a-day childcare, the Canada Child Benefit, the Grocery Rebate, the Canada Dental Benefit, and our middle-class tax cuts, which are benefitting millions of hard-working Canadians by raising to $15,000 the basic personal amount that Canadians can earn before paying tax.

This year, a family of four can expect to receive the following Canada Carbon Rebate amounts:

$1,800 in Alberta

in $1,200 in Manitoba

in $1,120 in Ontario

in $1,504 in Saskatchewan

in $760 in New Brunswick

in $824 in Nova Scotia

in $880 in Prince Edward Island

in $1,192 in Newfoundland and Labrador

In recognition of rural Canadians' higher energy needs and their more limited access to cleaner transportation options, the government has introduced legislation that would double the existing rural supplement from 10 percent to 20 percent of the base Canada Carbon Rebate amount. Implementing the increased rural supplement can only happen once Bill C-59, the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, receives Royal Assent.

Canada's approach to pricing pollution is working. Estimates show that pollution pricing will contribute about a third of the total reductions in emissions that will occur between now and 2030. Pollution pricing is one part of a comprehensive plan to lower emissions in Canada by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. By providing incentives for emissions reductions and returning the majority of proceeds directly to Canadians, the Canada Carbon Rebate underscores the government's dedication to fostering a greener, more sustainable, and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"The Canada Carbon Rebate underscores our commitment to combat climate change while providing tangible support to Canadian households. The upcoming quarterly payments will help with cost-of-living challenges, especially for modest income Canadians, while providing a financial incentive for everyone to find ways to be more environmentally friendly. Through initiatives like the Canada Carbon Rebate, we are building a path to a cleaner, more affordable, and sustainable future for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Every three months, the Canada Carbon Rebate returns hundreds of dollars back to Canadians. Because carbon pricing makes big polluters pay the most, eight out of 10 Canadians get more back than they pay, with lower-income families benefitting the most. This real support makes life more affordable for Canadians and ensures we will pass on a cleaner, net-zero future to the next generation."

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Affordability is critically important for Canadians, as is climate change. Climate change is a costly, existential threat to the future of our kids and their kids. It's not going away, and we must double down on our efforts to address affordability and climate change at the same time. Smart climate policy actually addresses concerns around affordability, and that is what the Canada Carbon Rebates are delivering."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The health of Canadians starts with a healthy environment. The impact of climate change on our health—like the massive wildfires in 2023 that spread harmful smoke across much of Canada—is becoming clearer every year. Making polluters pay is the fair and sensible way to ensure we are all motivated to fight climate change and its terrible impacts on our children, our elders, and future generations."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

Quick facts

Each year, Canada Carbon Rebate amounts are adjusted in line with the price on carbon, ensuring the rebate continues to reflect the expected revenue in each province and returns the majority of proceeds directly to Canadians.

The Canada Carbon Rebate amounts also reflect the proposed doubling of the rural supplement from 10 percent to 20 percent, which would be delivered following Royal Assent of Bill C-59.

The first of four quarterly Canada Carbon Rebate payments will be issued starting in April 2024 , with subsequent quarterly payments delivered in July 2024 , October 2024 , and January 2025 .

, with subsequent quarterly payments delivered in , , and . To receive your Canada Carbon Rebate on April 15, 2024 , you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable), must have electronically filed your income tax and benefit return on or before March 15, 2024 . If your tax returns are filed after this date, your payment will be included in a subsequent payment after your return is assessed.

, you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable), must have electronically filed your income tax and benefit return on or before . If your tax returns are filed after this date, your payment will be included in a subsequent payment after your return is assessed. The Canadian Climate Institute estimates the expected costs of climate change to mount to $25 billion from Canada's gross domestic product by 2025.

from gross domestic product by 2025. Modelling from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows that Canada's emissions in 2021 (the second year that the national minimum price on carbon pollution was in effect in Canada ) would have been approximately 18 MT higher in the absence of Canada's carbon pricing plan.

emissions in 2021 (the second year that the national minimum price on carbon pollution was in effect in ) would have been approximately 18 MT higher in the absence of carbon pricing plan. This year's Canada Carbon Rebate amounts reflect the temporary pause of the fuel charge on deliveries of home heating oil that came into effect on November 9, 2023 . In Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island , and Newfoundland and Labrador—where households more often rely on expensive home heating oil—rebate amounts have been adjusted to reflect expected fuel charge proceeds in 2024–2025, compared to 2023–2024. In all other provinces where the federal fuel charge applies ( Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario , and New Brunswick ), Canada Carbon Rebate amounts have increased.

Related products

Eligible Canadian Residents to Receive Their First Pollution Pricing Rebate of the Year

How pollution pricing reduces emissions

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]