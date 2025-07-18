New Seek trail runner brings KEEN's iconic comfort and durability into trail running with longer-lasting cushioning and traction.

BRAMPTON, ON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - For 22 years, KEEN, Inc. (KEEN) has protected public lands, helped make hiking and getting outside more accessible to all, and created durable, comfortable, protective shoes and boots to get folks closer to nature. Now, the innovative shoemaker is taking its trail DNA and Consciously Created approach into trail running with the Seek trail running shoe.

"After supporting our fans for thousands upon thousands of trail miles, we started to wonder: if we have proven better-for-your-feet fit, out-of-the-box comfort, and best-in-class durability and protection, why couldn't we make something for those fans who want to move a little faster?," says Will Schuh, director of product management at KEEN. "We built this shoe with the fan, for the fan, in a way that we haven't ever done before."

KEEN's innovation team spent nearly two years developing the Seek trail runner – starting with in-depth interviews with runners to learn more about what they were looking for in a trail running shoe and working with a team of wear testers around the country to fine-tune the geometry and design through multiple prototypes. One of the lead developers at KEEN, Scott Robertson, ran 900 miles last year wearing prototypes that became the Seek.

Engineered with relentless innovation, genuine runner insights, and love for the trail, Seek is built better for feet, the planet, and longer runs. This wide-forefoot trail running shoe provides extra room in the toe box for natural toe splay and improved comfort during runs on uneven terrain. It leverages cutting-edge technology and a highly energetic midsole for a responsive, durable ride that's optimized for heel strikers – the predominant foot strike pattern for recreational runners. It's tough, pinnacle performance and comfort for every runner on the trail – beginners and longtime runners alike.

Technical features include:

Longer-lasting, high-energy QuantumFoam midsole provides a responsive, comfortable, and stable ride for more fluid runs.

4mm high-abrasion rubber lugs provide incredible durability and traction, rated by Heeluxe to last 925 miles until worn smooth.

A lower 6mm heel-to-toe drop and a wider forefoot, which allows for a more natural foot strike, positioning the feet for proper splay on the trail.

Pre-molded TPU heel counter and lockdown-knit fit hold the foot snugly in place for fast movement on the trail.

Lace garage parks laces for a quieter on-trail experience.

Breathable upper with padded tongue and stretchy knit collar for ultimate comfort.

Reflective laces for visibility with a weave that helps keep laces tied.

Eco Anti-Odor made with natural probiotics that are safe for the environment.

Light in weight at 10.9oz (men's) & 8.75oz (women's)

Seek launches globally on July 25 in men's and women's sizing for $230/CAD at www.keenfootwear.ca and at select retailers. More KEEN trail running styles are planned for 2026 to round out the offering for all terrain and performance levels.

About KEEN

Family-owned and values-led for over 20 years, KEEN is striving to make the most original, durable, Consciously Created footwear on the planet and using its business to do good.

In 2003, KEEN started a revolution with the introduction of the original hybrid sandal, the Newport – combining the openness of a water sandal with the toe protection of a rugged shoe. KEEN has continued to create industry-changing innovation for life outside on trails, jobsites, sidewalks, and water. Its KEEN.FUSION-constructed Targhee IV hiking boot was awarded a Best Invention of 2024 by Time Magazine for its revolutionary durability. KEEN has been PFAS free since 2018 and is taking everything it knows as a conscious shoemaker and putting it in service of people and the planet – sharing its sustainable innovations to do more good together. Learn more at keenfootwear.com.

