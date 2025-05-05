Laval facility at the heart of global efforts to treat ultra-rare genetic disorder PLGD-1.

LAVAL, QC, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Kedrion Biopharma, a global biopharmaceutical company, is proud to mark Plasminogen Awareness Day with a special event at its Laval facility, celebrating the development and ongoing production of RYPLAZIM® (plasminogen, human-tvmh), the world's first and only approved treatment for plasminogen deficiency type 1 (PLGD-1), an ultra-rare genetic disorder.

PLGD-1 is a rare genetic disorder caused by a deficiency in plasminogen, a protein essential for breaking down fibrin, a substance involved in blood clotting and tissue healing. Without sufficient plasminogen, fibrin can accumulate abnormally on all mucous membranes throughout the body, leading to painful and potentially serious complications, most commonly affecting the inner lining of the eyelidsbut potentially affecting all organs with mucous membranes. Left untreated, PLGD-1 has the potential to cause vision loss, breathing difficulties, and chronic inflammation, significantly impairing quality of life and, in severe cases, becoming life-threatening.

Originally developed by Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Prometic, which was acquired by Kedrion, RYPLAZIM is now manufactured at Kedrion's Laval facility and represents a medical and scientific breakthrough for patients affected by this debilitating condition, which impacts approximately 1.6 individuals per million worldwide. The treatment is currently approved for use in the United States. Kedrion is actively working with Canadian health authorities to seek broader recognition and eventual registration of the therapy in Canada.

The scientific breakthrough behind this therapy is credited to a team of Quebec scientists led by Pierre Laurin, a visionary in the biotechnology sector, who pioneered the development of a novel plasma protein purification system. This innovation made it possible to isolate rare plasma proteins—such as plasminogen—that are typically lost in standard plasma fractionation processes. Personally committed to the cause of rare diseases, he dedicated himself to creating tangible solutions for patients who are too often left without effective treatment options.

While RYPLAZIM is not yet approved for general use in Canada, patients in Quebec may access the therapy on a case-by-case basis through Health Canada's Special Access Program. In the province, distribution is coordinated through Héma-Québec. This exception-based access remains essential for the small number of individuals living with PLGD-1, offering a critical treatment option where no alternative is available.

The Laval event is part of a global series of activities taking place simultaneously in Fort Lee (United States) and Bolognana (Italy), underscoring Kedrion's international commitment to addressing rare diseases. The Mayor of Laval, Stéphane Boyer, attended the event alongside patient advocates, medical experts, and members of the Kedrion team.

"At Kedrion, we believe that every patient deserves access to life-changing therapies, no matter how rare their condition may be. The work accomplished here in Laval is a powerful example of Quebec's scientific leadership and the global impact of our innovations," said Sophie Larabée, Site Leader at Kedrion Biopharma.

Kedrion continues to collaborate with patient foundations and regulatory authorities to raise awareness, improve access, and ensure that innovative therapies like RYPLAZIM reach those who need them, here in Canada and around the world. Among these partners is the Plasminogen Deficiency Foundation, established in 2020–2021, which plays a vital role in supporting individuals living with PLGD globally, regardless of geography.

