KEDGWICK, NB, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Éric Gagnon, Mayor of Kedgwick, announced a joint investment of more than $3.9 million to improve drinking water security and stormwater management for Kedgwick residents.

Funding will go towards the replacement of water and sewer service pipes on Notre-Dame Street from the intersection of rue des Montagnes to Saint Jean Baptiste Street, as well as the installation of a new storm sewer line to separate sanitary sewer collection service. The project will eliminate boil water advisories caused by emergency work and reduce the overflow of stormwater into the sanitary system. The improvements will help provide more reliable services to residents and protect the environment. The roadway will also be rebuilt with new concrete curbs and sidewalks.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.5 million in this project. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing over $1.3 million and the Village of Kedgwick is providing more than $1 million.

Quotes

"Water and sewer infrastructure is key to keeping our communities and our environment healthy. Today's investment will make services more efficient and reliable in addition to improving the quality of life of Kedgwick residents. We will keep working collaboratively with our partners to invest in critical infrastructure projects across the country."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment in improved water and stormwater infrastructure is good for the community and good for the environment. Communities across the province are thinking long-term about what they need to do to be more sustainable, and we are pleased to partner with them in their efforts."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $92 million towards 41 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 41 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]