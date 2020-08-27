Keal Technology Launches New Cloud-Based InsurTech Platform & InsurLink Digital Customer Experience Solution to Canadian Brokers

Keal offering Vertafore's innovative technologies to help Canadian brokers deliver exceptional service & value across P&C lines

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Keal™ Technology, the Canadian subsidiary of North American InsurTech leader Vertafore, today announced the launch of its new Vertafore Canada Cloud platform and InsurLink™ digital customer experience solution to the Canadian market. With this launch, Canadian insurance brokers now have access to these innovative solutions proven to help deliver greater customer value, accelerate brokerage modernization and drive growth.

"In just six months, we have been able to bring to market solutions that are already driving significant value for our customers," said Dimitrios Argitis, general manager and vice president of Keal. "By leveraging Vertafore's global IT and product development capability, alongside our Canadian Center of Excellence, we're able to help our customers achieve greater customer intimacy, which is table stakes in today's 'new normal.' And just as important, this enables them to optimize back-office business processes—which is essential as we all try to do more with less."

World-class infrastructure to support rapid innovation

The Vertafore Canada Cloud technology provides Canadian brokers a platform architected with the highest standards of performance, security and compliance in mind, offering the ability to securely connect and work from anywhere, all aimed at enhancing brokerage efficiency and customer service. By simplifying and accelerating data access and processing, Cloud offers brokers faster performance, flexibility and scalability so they can react quickly to shifting business needs while reducing IT costs and overhead.

"The change we've seen since onboarding the Vertafore Canada Cloud platform is nothing short of amazing," said Jason Chambers of SurNet Insurance Group, Inc. "Compared to our old server, the increase in speed is like night and day, and we can use a variety of modern web browsers to launch the server. Not to mention, the look of the store front is cleaner and there are more apps available. We couldn't be happier with this new platform."

InsurLink: Delivering the modern digital experience insurance customers expect

InsurLink enables brokers to offer their customers real-time, self-service access to their insurance policy documents and data through a full-featured web portal, at the customer's convenience. This provides a tremendous value for independent brokerages by giving them their own branded customer interface to deliver the digital customer experience typically only available through carriers, without the development work.

The only self-service InsurTech portal with real-time synchronization to the SIG broker management solution, InsurLink offers immediate access to updated documents and other policy data as soon as changes are made, rather than waiting several hours as with most online systems. Ultimately, InsurLink brings brokers closer to their customers through a personalized experience that's available whenever, wherever, and however is most convenient. This not only drives customer retention, but also increases broker efficiencies by reducing time spent on administrative tasks so brokers can focus on critical revenue generating activities instead.

Coming soon, InsurLink will also offer Canadian customers the ability to make premium payments through the portal.

Visit www.keal.com to learn more about Keal's technology solutions for Canadian insurance brokers.

About Keal Technology

Keal Technology is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. Keal offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. In 2016, Vertafore acquired Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada. For more information, visit www.keal.com.

