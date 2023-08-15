Canadian whisky market growing strong

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Kavalan has now listed three of its premium whiskies with Ontario's liquor control board in Canada.

The three cask strength, single cask Solists are:

Kavalan's Ex-Bourbon Cask arrives in Ontario, unlocking a world of smooth sophistication for whisky enthusiasts.

Solist ex-Bourbon Cask Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask Solist Vinho Barrique

Truth Malters Ltd. President Lawrence Schoen said demand for Kavalan in Ontario was behind the Taiwanese whisky's move.

"It's our intention to share with Canada, one of the world's leading countries for Whisky consumption, some of the highest quality whiskies from the world's top Distillers," he said.

Across the rest of the country, Kavalan enjoys strong sales as a result of Canadian consumers seeking out a variety of whisky types from Wine Casks, Sherry Casks to ex-Bourbon Cask.

Kavalan's extensive cask portfolio is the most diverse in the industry. There is also a high demand for Cask Strength Whisky in Canada, again a strength that Kavalan is well recognized and awarded for.

Schoen said his love for Kavalan whisky started with his first sip.

"After trying the Kavalan Classic in 2009, I immediately knew it was something special and was hooked. I couldn't wait to see what the next release would be."

Schoen began his company Truth Malters following his fascination with Kavalan and the whisky industry. He has also created a fan group "KavaFAN" with members from around the globe.

About Lawrence Schoen: President of Truth Malters Ltd. Lawrence has over 20 years of experience in Business Ownership, including those in the Liquor Industry and Sales and Marketing. This also includes International experience, where he has established an extensive network of personal and business relationships with some of the most recognized Brands, Suppliers and names within the Spirits Industry.

