Kativik Regional Police Force to Deploy Axon Body Cameras Backed by Axon Evidence In All 14 Communities of Nunavik Region

KRPF will begin its phased roll out of the body cameras and provide access to Axon Evidence to all the 14 communities of the Nunavik region. Axon Evidence allows agencies to easily view, sort, tag, manage and securely share digital evidence with crown prosecutors and courts.

"The Kativik Regional Police force is proud to partner with Axon in the deployment of body-worn cameras in all 14 communities of the Nunavik Region. We strongly believe that this new partnership will have great beneficial impact on the trust and confidence of the Nunavimmiut towards our police service," says Kativik Regional Police Force Chief Jean-Pierre Larose.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Kativik Regional Police Force as they invest in a technology platform to help their frontline members," says Axon's Managing Director, Canada & Latin America, Vishal Dhir. "By taking full advantage of time-saving features on the Axon network, KRPF is empowering its officers with the latest technology to support their efforts and ultimately build trust within and across their community."

About Axon Public Safety Canada

Axon Public Safety Canada is a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise, Inc. and is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 240,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://ca.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body, Axon Evidence and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in Canada and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

