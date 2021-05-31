MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) is proud to announce that its President, Kathy Baig, Eng., MBA, ASC, FEC, DHC, will become president of the Engineers Canada Board in May 2022. She will serve a one-year term following Danny Chui, FEC, P.Eng., who has just begun his one-year term in this office. Ms. Baig is currently serving her third term as President of the OIQ, which will end in June 2022.

Engineers Canada is the national organization that supports the twelve provincial and territorial organizations responsible for regulating the engineering profession in Canada.

"Engineers Canada performs an important function across the country and I thank my colleagues for their confidence. While continuing my duties as President of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, I am very much looking forward to preparing for this new office next year," commented Kathy Baig.

Ms. Baig, who was elected President of the OIQ in 2016, is now in her third and final two-year term in this office. She has been a member of the Engineers Canada board of directors since 2015. In the coming year, she will support the organization's acting president, Mr. Chui, in her capacity as "President-Elect" of Engineers Canada.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turned 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. Its mission is to regulate the practice of engineers and support the development of the profession in the interest of protecting the public. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

