LOWER POST, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada has the third-largest forested area in the world, with about 60 million hectares of forests located in British Columbia. With mostly coniferous tree species, British Columbia's forests are home to valuable ecosystems, local wildlife and habitats. By working with organizations across the country, including provinces and territories, municipalities, private organizations, Indigenous communities and local organizations, the Government of Canada aims to plant two billion trees to support natural climate solutions, build up low-carbon supply chains and create good, sustainable jobs.

That's why, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a contribution of $300,000 to the Daylu Dena Council of the Kaska Nation for their Capacity Building Strategy project. The contribution comes from the 2 Billion Trees program , aimed to motivate and support new tree planting projects.

Daylu Dena Council, part of Kaska Nation, will plant 10,000 trees on the reserve at Lower Post in northernmost British Columbia to rehabilitate the land after the Lutz Creek Wildfire in 2018. The planting will also reduce GHG emissions and increase the span of the boreal forest. Through a combination of silviculture (the growth and management of trees) and Indigenous knowledge, community members will be able to participate in tree planting activities that will stimulate the local economy.

Not only will the tree planting project create a healthier environment to contribute to the well-being of the Kaska community, it will also create sustainable jobs and increase economic independence for the Kaska Nation. Training on tree planting techniques and forest management will be provided through the Daylu Dena Council Capacity Building Strategy, and feasibility studies for future planting sites and greenhouse facilities in preparation for long-term planting activities will also take place.

Through projects like this, Canada is partnering with Indigenous communities to help restore valuable habitats, protect biodiversity and fight climate change.

Quotes

"Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees is a key part of our collective effort to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Our partnership with the Daylu Dena Council will plant 10,000 trees to help rehabilitate and restore lands impacted by the Lutz Creek Wildfire. This will help improve air and water quality and will enhance local biodiversity while creating sustainable jobs."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"I am excited to be part of a project to support climate solutions, and I hope we come up with a planting plan that provides shade and privacy to community homes."

Vanessa Law

Lands Director, Daylu Dena Council

