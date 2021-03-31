Karün Eyewear of Patagonia to be sold exclusively in Canada through KITS Eyecare

KITS' Karün collection features 27 unique styles in both optical and sun and is available for order online at KITS.ca retailing for as little as CDN$99. Every purchase will help protect 400.000 hectares of pristine Patagonian nature through a four-year program that also supports 600 rural entrepreneurs and their families.

"KITS and Karün share a similar ethos, that design and high-quality eyewear can be made with sustainability in mind," said Joseph Thompson COO of KITS. "This collaboration also provides us with an opportunity to learn more about what KITS can do to reduce waste and create great products while eliminating our environmental footprint which is top of mind with consumers."

This collaboration is an extension of KITS' ongoing efforts to develop a robust Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance policy. KITS' goal is to create a zero environmental footprint line of frames using upcycled materials from its Optical Lab and has sent 1000 pounds of polycarbonate offcuts to Karün to explore best practices for sustainability and conscience manufacturing.

"Working with KITS' strong digital presence, logistics and technology with our Karün Conscious Development Model is an example of how the business world can work and the impact we can create if we come together. We can't wait to explore the possibilities the future holds while working together with such a talented team," says Thomas Kimber, CEO of Karün.

KITS maintains one of the largest inventories in optical with over 400 styles in glasses and 100,000 frames in stock as well as KITS' own brand and other designer styles including Tom Ford, Ray Ban, Oakley, Gucci and more.

KITS' production facilities are located in Vancouver, British Columbia creating manufacturing jobs right here in Canada. Glasses are produced in as little as 10 minutes and shipped very quickly.

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com .

About KARÜN

Karün is a B Corp based in Patagonia that links nature conservation with rural empowerment through product innovation. The brand creates high-quality eyewear in a very different way; using reclaimed, natural and/or noble materials and working alongside local communities in Patagonia as a way of empowering them to protect their wild territories. Different types of waste like fishing nets, ropes and metals are collected by local rural entrepreneurs, then recycled and turned into long-lasting sunglasses, ensuring the highest standards in quality and performance. To shop and learn more visit karunworld.com or find Karün on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

