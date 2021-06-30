Karnalyte Resources Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 31, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 23,176,992 shares were voted, representing 54.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES VOTED IN FAVOR % IN FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES WITHHELD % WITHHELD D.C. Anjaria 16,855,289 73.20 6,172,413 26.80 Derek Hoffman 16,901,664 73.40 6,126,038 26.60 Vishvesh D. Nanavaty 16,753,789 72.75 6,273,913 27.25 Dilip V. Pathakjee 16,760,089 72.78 6,267,613 27.22 Gerald Scherman 16,795,364 72.94 6,232,338 27.06

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS



NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR % IN

FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD KPMG 17,153,772 74.01 6,023,220 25.99

ABOUT KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year ("TPY") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 TPY each, taking total production up to 2.125 million TPY. Karnalyte is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day ("MTPD") of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

For further information: Danielle Favreau, Interim CEO, Karnalyte Resources Inc., 1(306) 986-1486, [email protected], www.karnalyte.com

