KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

News provided by

Karnalyte Resources Inc.

Jun 30, 2025, 19:17 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 30, 2025 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 28,370,934 shares were voted, representing 53.24% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

D.C. ANJARIA

26,441,534

93.86

1,729,539

6.14

JENNIFER HASKEY

26,956,909

95.69

1,214,164

4.31

LARRY LONG

26,971,869

95.74

1,199,204

4.26

DILIP V. PATHAKJEE

26,441,534

93.86

1,729,539

6.14

SANJEEV V. VARMA

26,453,774

93.90

1,717,299

6.10

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

%
IN FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

KPMG

27,012,918

95.59

1,245,759

4.41

APPROVAL OF UNALLOCATED STOCK OPTION PLAN

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED AGAINST

% AGAINST

Unallocated Options

26,248,085

93.58

1,800,731

6.42

ABOUT KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year ("TPY") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 TPY each, taking total production up to 2.125 million TPY. Karnalyte is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day ("MTPD") of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

SOURCE Karnalyte Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact: Karnalyte Resources Inc., 1(639) 398-6478, [email protected], www.karnalyte.com

Organization Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc.