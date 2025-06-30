KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 30, 2025 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 28,370,934 shares were voted, representing 53.24% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR % IN

FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD D.C. ANJARIA 26,441,534 93.86 1,729,539 6.14 JENNIFER HASKEY 26,956,909 95.69 1,214,164 4.31 LARRY LONG 26,971,869 95.74 1,199,204 4.26 DILIP V. PATHAKJEE 26,441,534 93.86 1,729,539 6.14 SANJEEV V. VARMA 26,453,774 93.90 1,717,299 6.10

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS



NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR %

IN FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD KPMG 27,012,918 95.59 1,245,759 4.41

APPROVAL OF UNALLOCATED STOCK OPTION PLAN



NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR % IN

FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED AGAINST % AGAINST Unallocated Options 26,248,085 93.58 1,800,731 6.42

ABOUT KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year ("TPY") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 TPY each, taking total production up to 2.125 million TPY. Karnalyte is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day ("MTPD") of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

For further information, please contact: Karnalyte Resources Inc., 1(639) 398-6478, [email protected], www.karnalyte.com