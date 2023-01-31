Kalos LLP Nudges Downtown Calgary Toward Recovery

Calgary Success Story Invests Back Into Community

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - An award-winning boutique firm is the face of the new downtown Calgary, and they're helping spread their success to other local businesses in the process.

Kalos LLP - Transactions Diligence Advisory is a Calgary-based boutique firm that helps its clients buy and sell businesses by providing a critical step in closing the deal: financial due diligence and quality of earnings services. Kalos is helping businesses from Canada and around the world close their deals with confidence and elevating Calgary's place in financial markets in the process.

The marquee piece of the new collection is "The Boss," the infamous Banff grizzly that was hit by a train and survived, an apt metaphor for Calgary business leaders over the past few years.

Led by 33-year-old former elite hockey player Mackenzie Regent, Kalos has been a presence in downtown Calgary since 2019. Regent and her co-founder decided to expand their downtown investment by building a new suite of offices in Bow Valley Square at a time when many other businesses have chosen to minimize their downtown presence.

"It was important to us to use our growth to bolster our community," says Regent, "We founded our firm to serve the mid-market and entrepreneurs who are embarking on the transactions process, so it ties into our values to support growth by investing in Calgary's downtown."

Every step of the build has incorporated fellow Alberta-based businesses, even the art on the walls was chosen with supporting local in mind. Kalos invested in a stunning collection of photography by noted local wilderness photographer Jason Leo Bantle. The marquee piece (pictured attached) is called "The Boss" and features a famous Banff grizzly bear that survived being hit by a train. The Boss symbolizes the fierce resilience business leaders must have, particularly through the last few years.

Kalos was just named Canada's Best Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory Firm 2022 by Executive Global Magazine based in the United Kingdom. The Kalos team advised on 18 deals that closed in 2022, and have been trusted by clients across Canada, the United States and Europe.

As Calgary continues to recover from challenges like the energy-tied recession and the pandemic, it is still dealing with a glut of vacant office space. While Calgary leads the country in transitioning unused space into housing, there is still a 33 percent vacancy rate, according to the most recent data from CBRE.

Kalos LLP is one of the "Top 20 Leading Companies of 2022," as awarded by Global Business Leaders Magazine. It is a regulated Chartered Professional Accounting firm specializing in objective transaction due diligence and valuation. The firm exists to provide the impartial, expert advice clients need to navigate the mergers and acquisitions process – avoiding pitfalls and maximizing value to close good deals.

