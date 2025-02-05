Kahua Unveils Industry-First Asset-Centric Project Management Platform, Transforming Construction Handover Processes

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kahua, a pioneer in collaborative construction project management solutions, has introduced Asset Centric Project Management (ACPM), a groundbreaking innovation that redefines how construction projects are managed. By prioritizing assets from project inception through completion, ACPM ensures a seamless, data-driven handover process that maximizes efficiency and long-term value.

Historically, construction projects have been managed with a fragmented approach, often leading to inefficiencies and a cumbersome handover process. ACPM shifts this paradigm by embedding an asset-first methodology, ensuring that every phase—from planning and design to execution and operations—is seamlessly connected through a unified platform. This forward-thinking approach enhances asset functionality, sustainability, and lifecycle performance, equipping owners and project teams with a streamlined and automatic handover experience.

"The construction industry is at a pivotal crossroads where digital transformation must drive efficiency, sustainability, and value," said Brian Moore, President and Co-Founder of Kahua. "Asset-Centric Project Management represents a fundamental shift in how projects are executed. By embedding asset data collection, organization, and utilization into every stage of the project lifecycle, we eliminate the need for a 'project after the project'—an all-too-common scenario where teams scramble to compile then deliver critical asset information post-construction."

A Smarter Approach to Asset Management - Kahua's Asset-Centric Project Management approach delivers:

Seamless Asset Data Collection & Linkage: Asset information is captured during design and construction, with all associated documents, media, and workflows intelligently linked to the asset.

Automated Handover of Asset Data: Data collected throughout the project is instantly available to operations, eliminating delays and inefficiencies in transitioning from construction to asset management.

Integrated Asset Data Across Systems: ACPM enables asset data to be tagged and synchronized across key platforms, including BIM, EAM, Revit, GIS, and CMMS, ensuring interoperability and accessibility.

This innovative approach eradicates the inefficiencies of traditional handovers, where asset data is often scattered across disparate systems, requiring significant time and effort to consolidate. With ACPM, owners receive a structured, intelligent dataset at project completion, eliminating costly delays and enhancing operational readiness from day one.

Redefining Industry Standards

Kahua's latest innovation cements its position as a leader in construction project management. Already trusted by major stakeholders across government, healthcare, education, and commercial sectors, Kahua continues to deliver solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. By enabling a truly asset-centric approach, ACPM sets a new industry benchmark for efficiency, collaboration, and long-term value creation.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of asset centric construction project management and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Our platform – the most secure in the industry – helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Our unique asset-centric approach streamlines the asset handover process. With purpose-built solutions for vertical markets and a low-code environment, users can be up and running quickly, with the flexibility to conform to their specific requirements over time.

