K9 CARTS ROLL OUT FRESH LOOK, RENEWED MISSION TO SUPPORT DOG MOBILITY

DENVER, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- K9 Carts, maker of the original pet wheelchair, announced today the launch of its new brand identity's new logo and website designed to better reflect the brand's mission to help animals maintain mobility so they can live their best lives.

K9 Carts, a true pioneer in pet mobility, was established in 1961 by specialty orthopedic veterinarian Lincoln Parkes. The company's legacy, carried forward by Barbara Parkes and her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Krystle, has shaped it into the renowned brand it is today. With a rich history of over 60 years in the pet industry, K9 Carts has been providing made-to-measure wheelchairs for pets, enabling them to enjoy their favorite activities and live life to the fullest.

K9 Carts was acquired in 2023 by Paw Prosper, a family of brands dedicated to pet health and wellness. Both entities are firmly committed to dependability, precision, and care—a common thread evident across all of Paw Prosper's portfolio brands. This strategic acquisition has empowered K9 Carts to tap into Paw Prosper's resources and expertise, elevating its capacity to cater to pet owners effectively while enabling Paw Prosper to expand its range of mobility solutions.

K9 Carts has unveiled its new brand identity, showcased through the launch of its revamped website this month. The new logo, with its continuous line design, symbolizes forward motion and freedom. The rounded corners and strong typography represent comfort and stability. K9 Cart's new look and feel celebrates the brand's commitment to transforming animals' physical limitations into freedom and possibility.

"The brand identity not only represents where the brand has been and who K9 Carts is at its core but also inspires where we are headed," says Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper.

The rebrand was led and designed by OffLeash Communications, a Charlotte-based agency known for building, rebranding, and stewarding many popular brand identities within the pet industry.

About K9 Carts

K9 Carts invented the first pet wheelchair in 1961 and has continued to help animals maintain mobility since. Through smart engineering and a dedication to turning physical limitations into freedom and possibilities, K9 Carts provides the lightest and most ergonomic wheelchairs on the market. Invented by an orthopedic veterinarian, K9 Carts help relieve stress and pressure on hips, limbs, joints, and spine to reduce pain, aid in mobility, and speed up recovery. All K9 Carts are made in the USA and are custom-designed to ensure the best fit for any animal. K9 Carts was acquired by Paw Prosper in 2023 and is based in Englewood, Florida. For more information, click here .

About Paw Prosper

Paw Prosper is focused on helping pets stay healthy, recover quickly, and age gracefully. By focusing on truly efficacious solutions to the challenges of injury and aging, Paw Prosper aims to provide industry experts and pet parents alike with the products, tools, and information they need to help pets overcome larger wellness challenges. Paw Prosper was established in 2022 and is based in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, Canada, Branford, Connecticut, and The Netherlands. For more information, click here .

