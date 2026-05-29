K'ómoks Treaty Receives Royal Assent in the BC Legislature

Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission congratulates the K'ómoks First Nation and British Columbia on the passage of the K'ómoks Treaty Act in the BC Legislative Assembly on May 28th, 2026.

After much debate in the Legislature, the K'ómoks First Nation Treaty "A Living Agreement" (K'ómoks Treaty) completed the provincial ratification process and received Royal Assent. This marks a significant milestone in the journey of the K'ómoks First Nation toward self-determination and self-government.

The passage of the K'ómoks Treaty Act by the Province moves the Treaty one step closer to becoming law and establishing a new path of reconciliation. The next step is federal ratification through the Parliament of Canada. Following federal Royal Assent, K'ómoks First Nation, BC, and Canada, will work together to determine an Effective Date and prepare for implementation. Once the process is complete, the K'ómoks First Nation will become the ninth Modern Treaty Nation in British Columbia.

"The K'ómoks Treaty Act is a landmark achievement that reflects decades of perseverance, collaboration, and partnership," said Chief Commissioner George Abbott.

"This is what meaningful reconciliation looks like – one which supports the K'ómoks First Nation's cultural preservation, economic development, and prosperity for future generations. The Treaty will provide British Columbians with certainty for resource and land management and generate new opportunities throughout the region."

The K'ómoks Treaty includes recognition of K'ómoks rights and title, provisions related to the administration of justice and enforcement of K'ómoks laws, and funding to support self-government. The treaty will function as a living agreement, which is designed to evolve over time and incorporate innovations co-developed with treaty partners.

Modern treaties establish a new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship based on mutual respect and lasting reconciliation. The Treaty Commission continues to be committed to supporting First Nation to First Nation overlap engagement while working towards the federal ratification of the K'ómoks Treaty. The Treaty Commission looks forward to supporting the next provincial ratification process of the Kitselas and Kitsumkalum treaties in the fall of 2026.

Quick Facts:

Bill –20, K' ó moks Treaty Act was introduced in the BC Legislature on April 14, 2026.

ó was introduced in the BC Legislature on April 14, 2026. On March 8, 2025, K'ómoks First Nation members voted over 83 per cent in favour of the K'ómoks First Nation Treaty: A Living Agreement.

K'ómoks was one of three First Nations in British Columbia to initial a treaty in 2024.

In 2019, the Parties signed the Agreement to Revitalize K'ómoks First Nation Treaty Negotiations, to streamline and expedite negotiations for conclusion.

In 2017, the Province and K'ómoks signed an Incremental Treaty Agreement.

K'ómoks First Nation entered the BC treaty negotiations process in 1994 and has approximately 350 members. K'ómoks traditional territory spans the central eastern part of Vancouver Island, extending into Johnstone Strait.

There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisg̱a'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

ABOUT THE BC TREATY COMMISSION

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty and tripartite reconciliation negotiations among the governments of Canada, British Columbia and First Nations in BC. It has three main roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

SOURCE BC TREATY COMMISSION

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Mark Smith, Director of Process and General Counsel, [email protected]; Jasmine Louwe, Communications Advisor, [email protected]