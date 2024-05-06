K-BRO REPORTS STRONG Q1 RESULTS AND POSITIVE OUTLOOK WITH EXPANDED GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT IN THE UK

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announces its Q1 2024 financial and operating results.

Q1 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased 13.3% compared to Q1 2023, with healthcare revenue having increased by 8.4% and hospitality revenue by 21.4%.

EBITDA increased in the first quarter of 2024 by $1.3 million to $11.6 million compared to $10.3 million over the comparable 2023 period, an 12.3% increase.

One-time transaction costs of $1.5 million associated with the syndicated credit facility and the acquisition of Shortridge had negative impact on margin of 1.8%.

associated with the syndicated credit facility and the acquisition of Shortridge had negative impact on margin of 1.8%. EBITDA margin decreased to 14.5% from 14.6% in the comparable period.

Net earnings in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $0.2 million to $1.8 million compared to $2.0 million in the comparative period of 2023, and as a percentage of revenue decreased by 0.5% to 2.3%

For the first quarter of 2024, K-Bro declared dividends of $0.300 per common share.

per common share. Long-term debt at the end of Q1 2024 was $65.7 million compared to $70.2 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

K-Bro entered into a three-year, $175 million committed, syndicated revolving credit facility on March 26, 2024.

committed, syndicated revolving credit facility on . K-Bro repurchased and cancelled 64,554 shares in Q1 2024 under the normal course issuer bid. To date, a total of 263,616 shares have been repurchased and cancelled.

Subsequent to the quarter, on April 30, 2024 , K-Bro acquired Shortridge Ltd. a high-quality hospitality laundry provider based in the North West of England .

Linda McCurdy, President & CEO of K-Bro, commented that "I'm pleased with our strong first quarter results and our momentum to start the year. Both of K-Bro's healthcare and hospitality segments continue to experience steady growth trends and we remain focused on delivering industry-leading service to our existing and new customers. We see a positive outlook for K-Bro and are excited about our organic growth prospects and potential future M&A.

Strategic acquisitions of complementary high-quality operators continue to be an important contributor to K-Bro's overall growth profile. Our new upsized $175 million syndicated credit facility, with a further $75 million accordion, provides further financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. On April 30, 2024, we announced the acquisition of Shortridge and I'm excited by the potential this acquisition presents in the UK. Shortridge further diversifies our customer base in the UK and helps position our combined UK business for more growth as we look to extend K-Bro's footprint further south into the remainder of the UK. We have an active M&A pipeline and remain well positioned from a balance sheet and liquidity perspective and will continue to be disciplined as we evaluate acquisitions.

On May 15, 2023, we announced a normal course issuer bid and have repurchased 263,616 shares to date. As we emerge from a challenging number of years, we are excited about our outlook."

Highlights and Significant Events for Q1 2024

Acquisition of Shortridge

On April 30, 2024 the Corporation announced the acquisition of Shortridge Ltd. ("Shortridge Acquisition"), a private hospitality laundry provider based in the North West of England, expanding K-Bro's geographic footprint in the UK. The Shortridge Acquisition was completed through a share purchase agreement consisting of existing working capital, fixed assets, contracts and an employee base.

Shortridge is being acquired for consideration of $41.2 million (£24.1 million), on a cash-free, debt free basis (subject to customary conditions, including certain escrows of $7.7 million (£4.5 million)) and with a further potential earn-out of $3.4 million (£2.0 million) for achieving certain targets for the 12 months through September 2024. Shortridge's last twelve months' revenue for the period ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $21.4 million (£12.5 million). The transaction includes the freehold and leasehold real estate for Shortridge's laundry processing facilities. The acquisition is being funded entirely from K-Bro's recently increased syndicated debt facility and is expected to be accretive to the Corporation.

The contracts acquired are in the England hospitality sector, which complements the existing business of the Corporation. Based on the Corporation's evaluation of the Shortridge Acquisition and the criteria in the identification of a business combination established in IFRS 3, the Shortridge Acquisition will be accounted for using the acquisition method, whereby the purchase consideration will be allocated to the fair values of the net assets acquired however given the proximity of the transaction to March 31, 2024 the Corporation has not yet finished its accounting of the Shortridge Acquisition.

Acquisition of Buanderie Paranet

On March 1, 2023 the Corporation completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Buanderie Para-Net ("Paranet") operating as Paranet (the "Paranet Acquisition"), a private laundry and linen services company operating in Québec City, Quebec. The Paranet Acquisition was completed through a share purchase agreement consisting of existing working capital, fixed assets, contracts and an employee base. The contracts acquired are in the Quebec healthcare and hospitality sector, which complements the existing business of the Corporation. Based on the Corporation's evaluation of the Paranet Acquisition and the criteria in the identification of a business combination established in IFRS 3, the Paranet Acquisition has been accounted for using the acquisition method, whereby the purchase consideration is allocated to the fair values of the net assets acquired.

The Corporation financed the Paranet Acquisition and transaction costs from existing loan facilities.

The purchase price allocated to the net assets acquired, based on their estimated fair values, is as follows:





Cash consideration $ 11,074 Contingent consideration $ 945 Total purchase price $ 12,019

The assets and liabilities recognized as a result of the Paranet Acquisition are as follows:

Net Assets Acquired:

Accounts receivable 1,317 Prepaid expenses and deposits 137 Linen in service 970 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2) (1,552) Lease liabilities (1,176) Deferred income taxes (1,474) Property, plant and equipment(1,2) 6,142 Intangible assets 2,450 Net identifiable assets acquired 6,814 Goodwill 5,205 Net assets acquired $ 12,019



1) Includes ROUA from the Canadian Division of $1,176 comprised of buildings of $964 and vehicles of $212

2) Includes provision of $219 for asset retirement obligation

The intangible assets acquired are made up of $2,450 for the customer contracts along with related relationships and customer lists. The goodwill is attributable to the workforce, and the efficiencies and synergies created between the existing business of the Corporation and the acquired business. Goodwill will not be deductible for tax purposes. As at March 31, 2024, the purchase price allocation is no longer provisional and has been finalized for Paranet.

Contingent consideration

In the event that a certain EBITDA target was achieved by Paranet for the twelve month period ended August 31, 2023, additional undiscounted consideration of up to $1,890 would have been payable in cash during the fourth quarter of 2023. While performance was in-line with expectations, the target was not achieved; therefore, no payment was made.

During the first three quarters of 2023, the estimated fair value of the possible payment was classified as contingent consideration. The fair value of the contingent consideration was estimated by considering the probability-adjusted future expected cash flows in regards to Paranet achieving the target that would result in consideration being paid. The impact of discounting these future cash flows was not considered because the impact would be nominal. Given that the EBITDA target was not achieved for the twelve month period ended August 31, 2023, the contingent consideration amount of $945 has been derecognized and a gain on settlement of contingent consideration has been recorded in Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Acquisition of Villeray

On November 1, 2023, the Corporation completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Buanderie Villeray and its affiliate Buanderie La Relance (the "Villeray Acquisition"), a private laundry and linen services company incorporated in Canada and operating in Montréal, Quebec. The Villeray Acquisition was completed through a share purchase agreement consisting of existing working capital, fixed assets, customer relationships and an employee base. Villeray operates in the hospitality and healthcare sector, which complements the existing business of the Corporation. As part of the transaction, the Corporation closed its Granby facility and consolidated existing volumes into Villeray. Based on the Corporation's evaluation of the Villeray Acquisition and the criteria in the identification of a business combination established in IFRS 3, the Villeray Acquisition has been accounted for using the acquisition method, whereby the purchase consideration is allocated to the fair values of the net assets acquired.

The Corporation financed the Villeray Acquisition and transaction costs from existing loan facilities.

The purchase price allocated to the net assets acquired, based on their estimated fair values, is as follows:





Cash consideration $ 11,204 Contingent consideration $ 500 Total purchase price $ 11,704

The assets and liabilities recognized as a result of the Villeray Acquisition are as follows:

Net Assets Acquired:

Accounts receivable 907 Prepaid expenses and deposits 187 Income tax receivable 69 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2) (807) Lease liabilities (2,706) Deferred income taxes (1,416) Property, plant and equipment(1,2) 7,161 Intangible assets 2,530 Net identifiable assets acquired 5,925 Goodwill 5,779 Net assets acquired $ 11,704

1) Includes ROUA from the Canadian Division of $2,706 related to buildings 2) Includes provision of $97 for asset retirement obligation

The provisional intangible assets acquired are made up of $2,530 related to customer relationships. The goodwill is attributable to the workforce, and the efficiencies and synergies created between the existing business of the Corporation and the acquired business. Goodwill will not be deductible for tax purposes.

Contingent consideration

The estimated fair value of payment has been classified as contingent consideration by exercising significant judgment as to whether it should be classified as such, or as renumeration to the former owner, who will be employed subsequent to the close of the transaction. The Corporation has determined by considering all relevant factors included in the agreements as it pertains to employment terms, valuation of the business, and other relevant terms that the additional consideration is most appropriately reflected as contingent consideration.

In the event that a certain EBITDA target is achieved by Villeray for the twelve month period ended October 31, 2024, additional undiscounted consideration ranging from $500 to $1,000 will be payable in cash during the first quarter of 2025. The potential undiscounted amount payable within the agreement will only be paid should the EBITDA target be achieved. Should the EBITDA target not be achieved, no payment will be made.

The fair value of the contingent consideration of $500 was estimated by considering the probability-adjusted future expected cash flows in regards to Villeray achieving the target that would result in consideration being paid. The impact of discounting those future cash flows was not considered because the impact would be nominal.

Since the estimated future cash flows and probability of achieving the EBITDA target are an unobservable input, the fair value of the contingent consideration is classified as a level 3 fair value measurement.

Acquisition related costs

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, $87 in professional fees associated with the Villeray Acquisition has been included in Corporate expenses.

Revolving Credit Facility

On August 31, 2023, the Corporation completed an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility to extend the agreement from July 31, 2026 to July 31, 2027, as previously amended on July 18, 2022. In addition, the agreement expanded the revolving credit facility from $100,000 to $125,000 plus a $25,000 accordion.

On March 26, 2024, the Corporation entered into a three-year committed Syndicated Credit Facility Agreement from March 26, 2024 to March 25, 2027. The new agreement consists of a $175,000 revolving credit facility plus a $75,000 accordion.

The Corporation's incremental borrowing rate under its existing credit facility is determined by the Canadian prime rate plus an applicable margin based on the ratio of Funded Debt to EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

Capital Investment Plan

For fiscal 2024, the Corporation's planned capital spending is expected to be between $15.0 and $17.0 million on a consolidated basis, including the expenditures associated with the Villeray acquisition. This guidance includes both strategic and maintenance capital requirements to support existing base business in both Canada and the UK. We will continue to assess capital needs within our facilities and prioritize projects that have shorter term paybacks as well as those that are required to maintain efficient and reliable operations.

Economic Conditions

Since 2020, due to changing government restrictions to mitigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruption, geopolitical events impacting key inputs such as natural gas, electricity and diesel and inflationary impacts to labour and materials the Corporation has faced varying degrees of financial impact within Canada and the UK. The COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to unusually competitive labour markets, causing inefficiencies in attracting, training and retaining employees. While labour markets have been stabilizing, certain regional markets continue to experience constrained labour availability.

The Corporation's Credit Facility is subject to floating interest rates and, therefore, is subject to fluctuations in interest rates which are beyond the Corporation's control. Increases in interest rates, both domestically and internationally, could negatively affect the Corporation's cost of financing its operations and investments.

Uncertainty about judgments, estimates and assumptions made by management during the preparation of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements related to potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events and rising interest rates on revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and note disclosures could result in a material adjustment to the carrying value of the asset or liability affected.

Financial Results

(thousands, except per share amounts

and percentages) Canadian

Division

2024 UK

Division

2024 2024 Canadian

Division

2023 UK

Division

2023 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 62,700 $ 17,527 $ 80,227 $ 55,499 $ 15,284 $ 70,783 9,444 13.3 % Expenses included in EBITDA 52,821 15,801 68,622 46,141 14,309 60,450 8,172 13.5 % EBITDA(1) 9,879 1,726 11,605 9,358 975 10,333 1,272 12.3 % EBITDA as a % of revenue 15.8 % 9.8 % 14.5 % 16.9 % 6.4 % 14.6 % -0.1 % -0.7 %



































Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9,879 1,726 11,605 9,358 975 10,333 1,272 12.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 15.8 % 9.8 % 14.5 % 16.9 % 6.4 % 14.6 % -0.1 % -0.7 % Net earnings (loss) 1,679 127 1,806 2,245 (245) 2,000 (194) -9.7 %

















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.160 $ 0.012 $ 0.172 $ 0.210 $ (0.023) $ 0.187 $ (0.015) -8.0 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.159 $ 0.012 $ 0.171 $ 0.209 $ (0.023) $ 0.186 $ (0.015) -8.1 % Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.30



$ 0.300 $ - 0.0 %



































Total assets



361,859



337,276 24,583 7.3 % Long-term debt (excludes lease liabilities)



65,727



53,713 12,014 22.4 % Cash provided by operating activities



12,692



9,308 3,384 36.4 % Net change in non-cash working capital items



3,192



606 2,586 426.7 % Share-based compensation expense



508



505 3 0.6 % Maintenance capital expenditures



387



936 (549) -58.7 % Principal elements of lease payments



2,631



2,144 487 22.7 % Distributable cash flow



5,974



5,117 857 16.7 % Dividends declared



3,177



3,231 (54) -1.7 % Payout ratio



53.2 %



63.1 % -9.9 % -15.7 %

(1) See "Terminology" for further details

OUTLOOK

The Corporation's healthcare and hospitality segments continues to experience steady growth trends. For the healthcare segment, management expects activity levels to remain strong from continued focus on reducing wait times and enhancing patient care. For the hospitality segment, management expects solid activity levels from both business and leisure travel reflecting historical seasonal trends.

The volatility we encountered from energy prices, local labour market shortages and cost inflation throughout the pandemic has stabilized. In early 2022, particularly in the UK, the Corporation faced significant volatility in energy costs due to geopolitical issues. In April 2022, to mitigate this instability, the Corporation locked in natural gas supply rates in the UK until December 2024. In April 2024, the Corporation's UK division extended their natural gas supply commitment until December 2026.

The Corporation also faced temporary labour inefficiencies from unusually competitive labour markets. While labour markets have been stabilizing, certain regional markets continue to experience constrained labour availability. The Corporation is managing more challenging regional labour availability with complementary temporary foreign worker programs and has seen positive staffing support in this regard.

Throughout 2023, EBITDA margins benefited from stronger client activity, price increases that we have secured to offset inflation-related costs, the completion of the AHS transition, operating efficiencies, and lower delivery costs. Going forward, management expects EBITDA margins to follow historical seasonal trends.

With continued momentum in existing operations, management has refocused attention on strategic acquisitions, such as the acquisitions of Shortridge, Villeray and Paranet, to accelerate growth in both North America and Europe, geographies which remain highly fragmented. K-Bro's upsized $175 million syndicated credit facility, with a further $75 million accordion, provides further financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. K-Bro will look to leverage its strong liquidity position, balance sheet and access to the capital markets to execute on these opportunities, should they arise. For further information about the impact of other economic factors on our business, see the "Summary of Interim Results and Key Events".

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada and a market leader for laundry and textile rental services in Scotland and the North of England. K­­­–Bro and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the UK, providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

The Corporation's operations in Canada include ten processing facilities and two distribution centres under two distinctive brands: K–Bro Linen Systems Inc. and Buanderie HMR. The Corporation operates in ten Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Corporation's operations in the UK include Fishers, which was acquired by K–Bro on November 27, 2017. Fishers was established in 1900 and is a leading operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. The Corporation operates five UK sites located in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR").

TERMINOLOGY

Throughout this news release and other documents referred to herein, and in order to provide a better understanding of the financial results, K-Bro uses the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "debt to total capital", "distributable cash" and "payout ratio". These terms do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the CICA Handbook. Therefore, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, distributable cash and payout ratio may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Specifically, the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "distributable cash", and "payout ratio" have been defined as follows:

EBITDA

K–Bro reports EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as a key measure used by management to evaluate performance. EBITDA is utilized to measure compliance with debt covenants and to make decisions related to dividends to Shareholders. We believe EBITDA assists investors to assess our performance on a consistent basis as it is an indication of our capacity to generate income from operations before taking into account management's financing decisions and costs of consuming tangible and intangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency and management's estimate of their useful life. Accordingly, EBITDA comprises revenues less operating costs before financing costs, capital asset and intangible asset amortization, and income taxes.

EBITDA is a sub–total presented within the statement of earnings in accordance with the amendments made to IAS 1 which became effective January 1, 2016. EBITDA is not considered an alternative to net earnings in measuring K–Bro's performance. EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow since it does not account for the impact of working capital changes, capital expenditures, debt changes and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the consolidated statements of cash flows.





Three Months Ended

March 31, (thousands) 2024

2023



















Net earnings $ 1,806

$ 2,000 Add:







Income tax expense 569

539

Finance expense 1,923

1,473

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,006

6,251

Amortization of intangible assets 301

70









EBITDA $ 11,605

$ 10,333

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure which has been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical EBITDA to current results. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA (defined above) with the exclusion of certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations. There were no adjusting items to EBITDA for the three month periods ending March 31, 2024 or March 31, 2023.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is a measure used by management to evaluate the Corporation's performance. While the closest IFRS measure is cash provided by operating activities, distributable cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It should be noted that although we consider this measure to be distributable cash flow, financial and non–financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for dividends, re–investment in the Corporation, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that distributable cash flow may not actually be available for growth or distribution from the Corporation. Management refers to "Distributable cash flow" as to cash provided by (used in) operating activities with the addition of net changes in non–cash working capital items, less share–based compensation, maintenance capital expenditures and principal elements of lease payments.







Three Months Ended

March 31, (thousands)

2024 2023









Cash provided by operating activities

$ 12,692 $ 9,308 Deduct (add):







Net changes in non-cash working capital items

3,192 606

Share-based compensation expense

508 505

Maintenance capital expenditures

387 936

Principal elements of lease payments

2,631 2,144 Distributable cash flow

$ 5,974 $ 5,117

Payout Ratio

"Payout ratio" is defined by management as the actual cash dividend divided by distributable cash. This is a key measure used by investors to value K-Bro, assess its performance and provide an indication of the sustainability of dividends. The payout ratio depends on the distributable cash and the Corporation's dividend policy.





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2024 2023







Cash dividends

3,177 3,231 Distributable cash flow

5,974 5,117











53.2 % 63.1 %

Debt to Total Capital

"Debt to total capital" is defined by management as the total long–term debt (excludes lease liabilities) divided by the Corporation's total capital. This is a measure used by investors to assess the Corporation's financial structure.

Distributable cash flow, payout ratio, debt to total capital adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share are not calculations based on IFRS and are not considered an alternative to IFRS measures in measuring K–Bro's performance. Distributable cash Flow, payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share do not have standardized meanings in IFRS and are therefore not likely to be comparable with similar measures used by other issuers.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward–looking information that represents internal expectations, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future activities or future operating results and various components thereof. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events are intended to identify forward–looking information. Statements regarding such forward–looking information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause K-Bro's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: (i) risks associated with acquisitions, including (a) the possibility of undisclosed material liabilities, disputes or contingencies, (b) challenges or delays in achieving synergy and integration targets, (c) the diversion of management's time and focus from other business concerns and (d) the use of resources that may be needed in other parts of our business; (ii) K-Bro's competitive environment; (iii) utility costs, minimum wage legislation and labour costs; (iv) K-Bro's dependence on long-term contracts with the associated renewal risk and the risks associated with maintaining short term contracts; (v) increased capital expenditure requirements; (vi) reliance on key personnel; (vii) changing trends in government outsourcing; (viii) changes or proposed changes to minimum wage laws in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the United Kingdom (the "UK"); (ix) the availability and terms of future financing; * textile demand; (xi) the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation, which has been significant to date and which we believe will continue to be significant for the short to medium term; (xii) availability and access to labour; (xiii) rising wage rates in all jurisdictions the Corporation operates and (ix) foreign currency risk. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include: (i) volumes and pricing assumptions; (ii) expected impact of labour cost initiatives; (iii) frequency of one-time costs impacting quarterly and annual financial results; (iv) foreign exchange rates; (v) the level of capital expenditures and (vi) the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements regarding forward-looking information included in this news release may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this news release. Forward looking information included in this news release includes the expected annual healthcare revenues to be generated from the Corporation's contracts with new customers, calculation of costs, including one-time costs impacting the quarterly financial results, anticipated future capital spending and statements with respect to future expectations on margins and volume growth, as well as statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation.

All forward–looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward–looking information in this news release is presented only as of the date made. Except as required by law, K–Bro does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This news release also makes reference to certain measures in this document that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, are considered non–GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see "Terminology" for further discussion.

