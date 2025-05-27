K-Bro Announces Filing of Final Prospectus in connection with Previously Announced Public Offering of Subscription Receipts

Final prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

(TSX:KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus dated May 27, 2025 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The Final Prospectus has been filed in connection with K-Bro's previously announced public equity financing (the "Offering") of $70,136,500 of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") ($80,656,975 of Subscription Receipts if the over-allotment option granted by K-Bro to the underwriters is exercised in full).

Delivery of the Final Prospectus and any amendment thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from K-Bro by phone at 780.453.5218 or by email at [email protected] by providing K-Bro with an email address or address, as applicable.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and accordingly are not being offered for sale and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of that Act.

DESCRIPTION OF K-BRO

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada. K-Bro provides a comprehensive range of general linen and operating room linen processing, management and distribution services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. K-Bro currently operates eleven processing facilities in eight Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North East of England. The company operates five sites in Scotland and the North East of England with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Shortridge has operated as a family run business since the 1990s and is based in Cumbria, with plants in Workington, Dumfries and a distribution depot in Darlington. It specializes in providing high quality laundry services to local independent hospitality businesses, including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering units and restaurants.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information that represents internal expectations, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future activities or future operating results and various components thereof. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Corporation's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals and objectives, including relating to the Offering, as well as the Corporation's expectations with respect thereto, including the size of the Offering. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events are intended to identify forward-looking information. Statements regarding such forward-looking information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Corporation's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Such information is based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Corporation will operate in the future.

In evaluating these forward-looking statements, investors should also consider various risk factors, which, if realized, could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to risks relating to: the inability to complete the Offering in accordance with management's current expectations or at all; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada and the U.K., including in connection with actual and threatened tariff policies and other trade barriers; the diversion of management's time and focus from other business concerns; the use of resources that may be needed in other parts of our business; the Corporation's competitive environment; utility costs, minimum wage legislation and labour costs; the Corporation's dependence on long-term contracts with the associated renewal risk and the risks associated with (i) maintaining short term contracts, (ii) increased capital expenditure requirements, (iii) and reliance on key personnel; changing trends in government outsourcing; changes or proposed changes to minimum wage laws in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the U.K.; textile demand; availability and access to labour; rising wage rates in all jurisdictions the Corporation operates; foreign currency risk; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and from time to time in the Corporation's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Corporation's website at www.k-brolinen.com.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements regarding forward-looking information included in this news release may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this news release. Forward-looking information included in this news release includes the expected annual healthcare revenues to be generated from the Corporation's contracts with new customers, calculation of costs, including one-time costs impacting the quarterly financial results, anticipated future capital spending and statements with respect to future expectations on margins and volume growth.

All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information in this news release is presented only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact: Linda McCurdy, President & Chief Executive Officer; Kristie Plaquin, Chief Financial Officer; K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL)