JUVENTUS OFFICIAL FAN CLUB TORONTO NAMED WINNER OF THE LG MATCH DAY HEROES CONTEST

Longstanding Woodbridge, Ont. supporters' club earns a premium LG technology upgrade after entrants nominated the local gathering places bringing footy fans and communities together.

News Summary:

LG Electronics Canada names The Juventus Official Fan Club Toronto, a longstanding soccer supporters' club based in Woodbridge, Ontario, the winner of its national Match Day Heroes contest celebrating the local gathering places that bring footy fans and communities together across Canada.

contest celebrating the local gathering places that bring footy fans and communities together across Canada. The Toronto Club will receive an LG Match Day Upgrade featuring premium LG technology valued at up to $10,000, designed to enhance the shared match day viewing experience for fans.

Founded in 2002, the GTA fan club was recognized through nominations highlighting its welcoming community, longstanding role in bringing soccer fans together and commitment to supporting local charitable organizations.

Rooted in LG's Life's Good brand promise, Match Day Heroes celebrates Canada's growing footy culture and the local businesses, fan clubs and community spaces where Canadians gather to watch, connect and experience the game together.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- From neighbourhood bars and cafés to football clubs and backyard watch parties, this summer Canadians rallied behind the local spaces that brought fans together, celebrating the communities at the heart of the country's growing footy culture. After inviting Canadians across the country to nominate the local spaces that made match day meaningful, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce The Juventus Official Fan Club of Toronto in Woodbridge, Ontario as the winner of its Match Day Heroes contest. The club will receive a premium LG technology package valued at up to $10,000.

From left: Mareike Greve, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics Canada; Gianpiero “John” Groe, Club President, Juventus Official Fan Club Toronto; and Jenna Booth, Senior Manager, Sponsorships, LG Electronics Canada, celebrate the Juventus Official Fan Club Toronto being named the winner of the LG Match Day Heroes Contest. Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of LG Electronics

Founded in 2002, The Juventus Official Fan Club of Toronto has grown into one of the largest Juventus supporters' clubs outside of Italy under the leadership of Club President Gianpiero "John" Groe. Nominations highlighted the club's inclusive and welcoming culture, which has helped foster lasting friendships and a strong sense of community among fans of all ages. They also recognized the club's commitment to giving back through charitable partnerships with My MS Family, SickKids Foundation and the Vaughan Food Bank.

"Winning the LG Match Day Heroes Contest is truly special for our club fans across Toronto," said John Groe, Club President of The Juventus Official Fan Club of Toronto. "For more than 20 years, we've brought supporters together through a shared love of the game, creating meaningful connections that extend far beyond the final whistle. Thanks to LG Canada, this upgrade will help bring fans even closer to the action and elevate the match day experience, creating an atmosphere that makes them feel like they're right there in the stadium. We're incredibly grateful to LG Canada for recognizing the people, places and shared experiences that make the game so special. Fino alla Fine, Forza Juventus."

Beyond the contest itself, LG also produced a video content series spotlighting four small businesses and community gathering spaces: Nganda African Street Food, Liberty Village Market, Esto es Columbia and Amigos da Dundas. Rooted in LG's Life's Good brand promise, the contest and accompanying content series celebrated the people and places that brought fans together, highlighting the power of sport to foster connection, and a sense of belonging in communities across Canada.

To learn more about Match Day Heroes and watch the video series, visit LG's Sponsorship page.

*Disclosure: The winning organization is an independent supporters' group. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or otherwise associated with Juventus Football Club, and this promotion is not conducted in partnership with Juventus Football Club. Any references to "Juventus" are used solely to identify the participating supporters' group, and all related trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]