The Future of Sport in Canada Commission will undertake an independent review of Canada's sport system

OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Sport builds communities, stimulates economies, and contributes to the overall well-being of Canadians and the country. However, without sufficient safeguards and accountability, sport can also do harm. There is an urgent need to address the systemic maltreatment and abuse that continues to occur at all levels and contexts of sport.

That's why the Government of Canada is working to build a safe, inclusive and welcoming sport system so that Canadians can experience the transformative power of sport.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, announced the Governor in Council appointment of former Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice, Lise Maisonneuve, as the Commissioner to lead the Future of Sport in Canada Commission. Also appointed are Ms. Noni Classen and Dr. Andrew Pipe, who will support Justice Maisonneuve as Special Advisors.

Under the leadership of Justice Maisonneuve, the Commission will undertake an independent and forward-looking review of Canada's sport system. Over the course of 18 months, it will engage and seek input from a broad array of stakeholders and experts from within and outside the sport system—including victims and survivors of maltreatment in sport—to bring to light lived experiences, support healing and make recommendations on how to improve the sport system in Canada. The process will be trauma-informed, survivor-centred and human rights-based. The Commission will produce two reports and hold a National Summit for participants to deliberate preliminary findings and recommendations.

Commission activities will include regional and subject-specific roundtables, a public online survey, and a public online submission portal. The Commission may also conduct in-camera sessions, meetings, interviews, focus groups or other activities it considers appropriate to fulfill its mandate. The Commission will offer participants a variety of engagement options, as well as the opportunity to provide impact statements. All Canadians are encouraged to participate.

Budget 2024 provides $10.6 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to support the operations of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission in its review of the Canadian sport system.

While the Commission conducts its independent review, the Government of Canada will continue its work to address maltreatment in the sport system.

Quotes

"We need to change the culture of sport in Canada. Our sport system failed victims and survivors of abuse and maltreatment, including children. We must understand how and why this happened, and we must take action to prevent it from happening in the future. The Commission needs to hear from all Canadians—those within the sport system and those from other fields who can share new ideas, approaches and solutions. This will help ensure that all Canadians have access to safe and inclusive sport."

—The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"We are very honoured to take on such an important role. We are committed to examining carefully the sport system in Canada and identifying the structures and processes that will support a values-based, safe sport system for all."

—Justice Lise Maisonneuve, Commissioner

Quick Facts

The Future of Sport in Canada Commission will review the sport system in Canada and make recommendations for improvements on safe sport and the Canadian sport system. It will report publicly on its findings and recommendations. The Commission will function independently and be transparent and flexible.

Budget 2024 proposes to provide:

$10.6 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to support the operations of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission in its review of the Canadian sport system.







$16 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, for the Sport Support Program to help create a safer and more welcoming sport environment for athletes, from amateur to Olympian and Paralympian. Priorities will include preventing and addressing maltreatment; supporting those with concussions and mental health issues; and advancing inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility.







$15 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to help support community sport programming and reduce barriers to sport participation.







over two years, starting in 2024–25, to help support community sport programming and reduce barriers to sport participation. $35 million over five years, starting in 2024–25, and $7 million ongoing for the Athlete Assistance Program. This would increase the funding allowance for supported athletes and support additional athletes in new Olympic and Paralympic sport disciplines.

