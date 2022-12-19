Just in time for the holidays, Olive & Fig turns charcuterie boards into board games.

Creative agency FUSE Create helps Olive & Fig turn their charcuterie boards into board games, and any night, into game night.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto-based luxury charcuterie and grazing company Olive & Fig Co. has created the ultimate party accessory, just in time for the holiday season: Charcuterie Board Games. This special edition charcuterie board features inlaid checkers and tic-tac-toe boards, so partygoers can use slices of cured meats and cheese as game pieces while they snack.

Creative agency FUSE Create helps Olive & Fig turn their charcuterie boards into board games, and any night, into game night. (CNW Group/FUSE Create)

With charcuterie searches spiking during the holidays, charcuterie boards are already a natural gathering point at any party, so gamifying them made perfect sense to FUSE Create, who approached Olive & Fig with the idea. Their aim was to foster more spontaneous in-person connections (and get people off their phones!) with a true 'conversation piece,' capable of drawing people in, and together, for a game, a bite, or both.

"The desire for community heightens over the holidays, and with it, the competition to be the 'host with the most,'" says Samuel Rudykoff, Copywriter at FUSE Create. "So we came up with this delicious and fun way to put a twist on the everyday and satisfy both needs in one," adds Lia McLeod, Art Director.

The 35"x26" bespoke board, crafted in Toronto by One Off Fabrication Ltd., employs common design elements from a typical charcuterie board: a handle, a live edge to 'frame' the game space, and a groove to hold 'game pieces' – a.k.a. the snacks one can eat! The dual nature of the board unlocks two keys to holiday party success: great entertainment and fabulous food.

"We grew up playing board games and we have countless fond memories of doing so, especially with our extended families during the holidays," says Olivia Petrou, Founder & CEO of Olive & Fig. "So considering that we bring people together through their shared love of food, it was truly serendipitous that Charcuterie Board Games came our way via FUSE!"

Olive & Fig is planning to open pre-orders soon, so follow their Instagram page for information on availability. For more information or interview requests, contact Vanessa Francone, Marketing & PR Manager at FUSE Create ( [email protected] ).

About Olive & Fig

Founded in 2019, Olive & Fig (olive-fig.com) is the GTA's leading grazing company dedicated to bringing people together through their love of food and sharing it with others. Olive & Fig offers whimsical, aesthetically stunning charcuterie boxes, platters and showstopping catering offerings that have become a go-to for all events. Being the first of its kind to adopt and specialize in a high-volume, multiple address delivery-based model, Olive & Fig is second to none on quality, presentation and attention-to-detail.

About FUSE Create

Based in Toronto, Canada, FUSE Create (fusecreate.com) is a full-service independent creative agency that believes when you fuse smarts + imagination, whether in a campaign, a culture, a process, or a person, everything is possible. That belief creates, invents, and permeates throughout the agency and the award-winning work, that aims to do one thing; Turn Heads. FUSE Create is the #3 Small Agency in Canada and a member of Worldwide Partners (worldwidepartners.com), one of the world's largest networks of independent advertising agencies.

SOURCE FUSE Create

For further information: For more information or interview requests, contact Vanessa Francone, Marketing & PR Manager at FUSE Create, [email protected]