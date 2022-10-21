JUNO Award Nominee Jeremy Fisher Releases First Children's Book - Turtle and Guy: A Jeremy and Jazzy Adventure on November 15

Jeremy and Jazzy Holiday Song "I Want To Wish" to be Released November 1

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Multi-platform children's brand Jeremy and Jazzy is thrilled to release the first Jeremy and Jazzy Book - Turtle and Guy: A Jeremy and Jazzy Adventure on November 15, 2022 via Mango Publishing . The book is a collaboration among Vérité Films , Jeremy Fisher Music , and Hidden Pony Records , the team behind the Jeremy and Jazzy children's animated television series, music, and multi-platform brand. Turtle and Guy is written by JUNO Award nominated artist and songwriter Jeremy Fisher, Virginia Thompson (President of Vérité Films), and Robert de Lint (Vice President of Vérité Films).

'Turtle and Guy: A Jeremy and Jazzy Adventure' book front cover. (CNW Group/Vérité Films Inc.)

Jeremy and Jazzy books are set in a world that comes alive through the magic of music. All about emotions and making mistakes, Turtle and Guy is a song book about coping with the feeling of confusion and discovering how to identify emotions in healthy ways. As Jeremy, Jazzy and the gang embark on dazzling adventures, themes like community, mental health and self assurance are celebrated. The book can be read by itself or as a sing-along with the Jeremy and Jazzy Say Hello album and the Jeremy and Jazzy animated series, which is out now on CBC Kids and CBC Gem .

"I wrote the song "Turtle and Guy" during an improvised storytelling session with my daughter. Her laughter egged me on, so I grabbed my guitar and in a few minutes had a fun little song about a guy named Turtle and a turtle named Guy," says Jeremy Fisher. "When we wrote the book, we tried to capture the spirit and whimsy of that moment, and also help kids understand emotions like confusion and how they might deal with that in a healthy way. It's my hope that families can bring the Turtle and Guy magic into their lives, and make it part of their own story too."

"When we began collaborating with Jeremy Fisher on Jeremy and Jazzy, our collective vision was to bring the stories, humour, emotional intelligence and whimsy in his music to books, television and education," says Virginia Thompson, co-author and President of Vérité Films. "I speak for all creatives involved in saying that working with Jeremy has been pure joy. We're so excited to see Turtle and Guy published as the first Jeremy and Jazzy Adventures book. We hope you enjoy reading it as much as we've enjoyed making it!"

Pre-orders of Turtle and Guy: A Jeremy and Jazzy Adventure are available now via Amazon.ca . Books will ship on November 15, 2022.

In addition, today Jeremy and Jazzy announce the forthcoming release of their holiday song "I Want To Wish" out on November 1, 2022 via Hidden Pony Records and Universal Music Canada on all streaming services. "I Want to Wish" captures the spirit of joyfully sharing the festive winter season with those we love, and will be accompanied by a Jeremy and Jazzy animated short during the holiday season. Pre-save "I Want To Wish" here .

Turtle and Guy: A Jeremy and Jazzy Adventure will be available in retail stores in January 2023, and more Jeremy and Jazzy books are in the works for next year. Additional Jeremy and Jazzy shorts and songs are already in production and set to launch with CBC Kids and Universal Music Canada in 2023, alongside touring shows, and new Jeremy and Jazzy Learn educational resources that bring music into the home and classroom to help kids with literacy skills.

Fore more information visit JeremyandJazzy.com and join the Jeremy and Jazzy community on YouTube and Facebook . Additional images and photos are available here .

About Jeremy and Jazzy, Vérité Films, Jeremy Fisher Music , and Hidden Pony Records

The Jeremy and Jazzy Adventure books are part of the Jeremy and Jazzy brand, which includes music, television, digital, education, and live touring. Jeremy and Jazzy is created by Jeremy Fisher, Robert de Lint, Mike "Parkside" Renaud, and Virginia Thompson. The project is produced by Vérité Films, the award-winning production company behind the iconic Canadian comedy brand Corner Gas, in association with Jeremy Fisher Music and Hidden Pony Records . Animation is provided by Vérité Films and Smiley Guy Studios with digital production by Vérité Films and Stitch Media. Jeremy and Jazzy Learn is produced by Vérité Films in association with Jeremy Fisher Music and Sheridan College's Early Childhood Education program. The series is produced with support from the Canada Media Fund-Shaw Rocket Fund Kids Digital Animated Series Program, Ontario Creates, FACTOR, the Ontario Media Development Corporation, and The Canadian Film or Television Tax Credit. Vérité Films International Distribution is the series distributor. Series music is released worldwide by Hidden Pony Records / Universal Music Canada .

About Mango Publishing

Mango Publishing is an independent book publisher on a mission to democratize and modernize the book publishing industry. We are data-driven, reader-led, highly international and very engaged in social justice and environmental causes.

