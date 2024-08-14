Season 2 of JUNO and CSA-Nominated CBC Kids Original Animated Series Jeremy and Jazzy Launches September 2 on CBC Gem and September 9 on CBC Kids

Season 2 of CBC Kids original series Jeremy and Jazzy debuts Labour Day with appearance by iconic band Barenaked Ladies Post this

The animated members of Barenaked Ladies join Jeremy and Jazzy in the Season 2 premiere episode "Hopscotch." L to R: Tyler Stewart, Jim Creeggan, Jeremy, Ed Robertson, Jazzy, and Kevin Hearn. Credit: (CNW Group/Vérité Films Inc.)

Season 2 brings to life a new collection of children's music written by Fisher with 70 new episodes launching this fall, including 28 two-minute Jeremy and Jazzy episodes where every song becomes a story; one 30-minute Halloween special; one 30-minute holiday special; and 40 one-minute episodes of Playing With Stu, the brand's first spinoff series about discovery and play, also debuting Monday, September 2, 2024, on CBC Gem and Monday, September 9, 2024, following Jeremy and Jazzy on CBC Kids. The season launches with 40 episodes and the remaining episodes will broadcast later this fall. Watch a Jeremy and Jazzy episode and Playing with Stu episode here.

The Jeremy and Jazzy Season 2 premiere episode, titled "Hopscotch," guest stars the multi-award-winning rock band Barenaked Ladies (BNL). Music for the song "Hopscotch" is co-written by Jeremy Fisher and Ed Robertson, BNL founding member, lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist, and sung by Fisher, Ntibarikure and all members of BNL. Watch the Season 2 premiere episode "Hopscotch" behind-the-scenes sneak peek here. BNL has previously released family content, including "Snacktime!" (2008), a JUNO Award-winning children's-themed album and companion book, and "Barenaked for the Holidays" (2004), a Christmas and Hanukkah-themed album.

"Hopscotch" is also the title track of the new Jeremy and Jazzy album featuring 10 new songs, to be released worldwide September 2, 2024, by Jeremy Fisher Music, Hidden Pony Records and Universal Music Canada on all streaming services. Pre-save the album here.

The #Hopscotch4KidsChallenge

To mark the launch of Season 2 and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Jeremy and Jazzy and SickKids Foundation invite kids and families everywhere to accept the #Hopscotch4KidsChallenge. From September 2 to 30, 2024, the producers of Jeremy and Jazzy will donate $5 for each hopscotch video using the hashtag #Hopscotch4KidsChallenge, up to $10,000, in support of world-leading paediatric cancer research at SickKids. To take part, participants can record themselves playing hopscotch (whatever that might look like for them) and challenge others to do the same, then upload the video to Instagram or TikTok using the song "Hopscotch" (feat. Barenaked Ladies) by Jeremy and Jazzy, found in the Music Section of Instagram or TikTok. Entries must include the hashtag #Hopscotch4KidsChallenge and tag @jeremyandjazzy (IG) or @jeremyandjazzymusic (TT) and @sickkidsvs (IG/TT). Additional online donations may be made to SickKids Foundation Hopscotch4KidsChallenge page. Details are available on jeremyandjazzy.com/hopscotchchallenge/.

