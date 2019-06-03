June Events at Indigo: Join Bestselling Author Fredrik Backman in Conversation with Indigo CEO and Chief Booklover Heather Reisman, Plus, Listen to Actress and Author Evangeline Lilly as She Reads From Her New Children's Book

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in June.i

INDIGO X STACKT



Designed entirely out of shipping containers, stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Indigo will be opening its doors to stackt market all summer long to house a one-of-a-kind immersive book experience.



Dates and location:

Indigo X stackt

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

Toronto, ON

May 27 – August 31, 2019

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: ERIN DAVIS

Join beloved radio broadcaster Erin Davis as she discusses her new book, Mourning Has Broken: Love, Loss and Reclaiming Joy. Book signing to follow.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Square One

Mississauga, ON

Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m.



Indigo Kitchener

Kitchener, ON

Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: GUY GAVRIEL KAY



Join bestselling author Guy Gavriel Kay as he discusses his masterful new novel, A Brightness Long Ago. Book signing to follow.



Date and location:

Indigo North London

London, ON

Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

--



IN PERSON: UZMA JALALUDDIN

Join Toronto author Uzma Jalaluddin as she signs copies of her novel, Ayesha at Last.

Date and location:

Indiogospirit First Canadian Place

Toronto, ON

Thursday, June 6 at 12 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: CATHERINE MCKENZIE

Join bestselling author of The Good Liar, Catherine McKenzie as she discusses her new thriller, I'll Never Tell.



Dates and locations:

Indigo Place Montreal Trust

Montreal, QC

Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.



Chapters Pointe-Claire

Pointe-Claire, QC

Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: EVANGELINE LILLY

Join Canadian actress and author Evangeline Lilly as she reads and signs copies of her latest book, The Squickerwonkers Act 1: The Demise of Selma the Spoiled.



Event Guidelines

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line; parents may accompany their children without needing to purchase an additional ticket.

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available. Each ticket will include one copy of the book, The Squickerwonkers Act 1: The Demise of Selma the Spoiled .

. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will receive a numbered wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event. They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband.

Candid photography and posed photography from the line-up is allowed.

Backlist is permitted.

Memorabilia is not permitted.

Ticket price: $20.11 + service fees. Buy tickets here.



Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL

Join Canadian author Lisa Lucas and illustrator Laurie Stein as they read and sign copies of their latest book Spectacularly Beautiful: A Refugee's Story.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Yonge & Eglinton

Toronto, ON

Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m.



Chapters Scarborough

Scarborough, ON

Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.



Chapters Vega

Mississauga, ON

Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m.

--



IN CONVERSATION: GRAEME SIMSION

Join internationally bestselling author of The Rosie Project, The Rosie Effect and The Best of Adam Sharp, Graeme Simsion, as he discusses his new book, The Rosie Result. Canadian autism activist, comic and author Michael McCreary will moderate the discussion. Book signing to follow.



Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m.



--

INDIGO PINECREST PRESENTS: INTRODUCTION TO CHALK LETTERING

Find yourself swooning over modern calligraphy, but too intimidated to try it? Think your handwriting is just TOO terrible? Not anymore! Join us for this 1.5-hour workshop with calligrapher & instructor Becca Courtice of The Happy Ever Crafter, who will teach you step-by-step how to create gorgeous "faux calligraphy" using everyday approachable tools and techniques. Includes all the tools and supplies (to keep!). No experience necessary!

Ticket price: $90

Buy tickets here.



Date and location:

Indigo Pinecrest Community Room

Ottawa, ON

Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

--



INDIGO PINECREST PRESENTS: UNICORN FANTASY MINI LETTERING WORKSHOP

In this 2-hour workshop we'll start by thinking about what makes a unicorn magical and how we can make our letters look magical! Horns? Tails? Stars? Hearts? Rainbows? Then we'll practice drawing these elements! Next, using a collection of different templates (based on the four basic parts of a letter) we'll spend some time forming as many letters as we can. Finally, we'll form and draw our initial, add our 'unicorn' elements, outline and colour! Participants will get a unicorn alphabet poster to take home and colour. Hosted by Margi Lauren of Calligrakids.

Ticket price: $25 + taxes and service fees

Buy tickets here.



Date and location:

Indigo Pinecrest Community Room

Ottawa, ON

Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: SARAH DESSEN

Join #1 New York Times bestselling YA author, Sarah Dessen, as she discusses and signs copies of her latest novel, The Rest of the Story.



Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

Individuals must have purchased one (1) copy of The Rest of the Story to join the signing lineup; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, IndigoSpirit or Coles location

Dates and locations:

Indigo Oshawa

Oshawa, ON

Sunday, June 16 at 12 p.m.

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: FREDRIK BACKMAN



Join Indigo's Chief Booklover Heather Reisman as she welcomes bestselling author, Fredrik Backman, to discuss Beartown, Us Against You and his new memoir, Things My Son Needs to Know about the World. Book signing to follow.



Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Tuesday, June 25 at 7 p.m.



______________________________________________

i i At participating locations. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Event materials June be limited and events are subject to cancellation or change without notice.

