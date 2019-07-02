July Events at Indigo: Join Indigo's Chief Booklover Heather Reisman as She Discusses Her Heather's Book Club Pick Becoming Mrs. Lewis with Author Patti Callahan, Plus, Camp IndigoKids Kicks Off with Exciting Events Every Weekend, and Indigo X stackt market Runs All Summer Long

From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in July.i

INDIGO X STACKT

Designed entirely out of shipping containers, stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Indigo has opened its doors to stackt market all summer long to house a one-of-a-kind immersive book experience.

Dates and location:

Indigo X stackt

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

Toronto, ON

May 27 – August 31, 2019

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

--

CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: TREASURE ISLAND (AGES 4+)

The search is on! Decorate and design your own Melissa & Doug wooden box; the perfect place to store hidden treasures you'll find in our scavenger hunt! Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 Melissa & Doug Decorate Your Own Wooden Box and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!

Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Saturday, July 6, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details

--



INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: ISHTA MERCURIO



Join author Ishta Mercurio as she reads and signs copies of her latest book, Small World. Plus, make your own STEM paper rocket craft to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing!



Dates and locations:

Chapters Scarborough

Scarborough, ON

Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m.

Chapters Brampton

Brampton, ON

Tuesday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Indigo Hillcrest

Richmond Hill, ON

Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m.

--



INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: STORYTIME WITH SCOTT MAGOON

Join author and illustrator Scott Magoon as he reads and signs copies of his latest book, Linus The Little Yellow Pencil.

Date and location:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m.

--



IN PERSON: EVE LAZARUS

Join local author Eve Lazarus as she signs her bestselling true crime novels.

Date and location:

Indigo Langley

Langley, BC

Saturday, July 6 at 12 p.m.



--

CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: FRIENDSHIP FUN (AGES 6+)

Create your own friendship bracelet with Klutz. Plus, make a popsicle stick photo frame for a picture of you and your BFF! Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 Klutz Friendship Bracelet, 2 popsicle stick photo frames and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!



Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Sunday, July 7, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details

--

IN PERSON: BOB JOSEPH

Join author and founder of Indigenous Corporate Training Inc., Bob Joseph, as he signs copies of his national bestselling novel, 21 Things You Might Not Know About the Indian Act: Helping Canadians Make Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples a Reality.



Date and location:

Indigo Langley

Langley, BC

Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m.



--



INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL

Join Canadian author Lisa Lucas and illustrator Laurie Stein as they read and sign copies of their latest book Spectacularly Beautiful: A Refugee's Story.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Yonge & Eglinton

Toronto, ON

Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m.

Chapters Scarborough

Scarborough, ON

Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m.

Chapters Vega

Mississauga, ON

Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: DAX DASILVA

Join the tech CEO, arts entrepreneur and LGBTQ ambassador behind Lightspeed and Never Apart, author Dax Dasilva, as he discusses his new book, Age of Union: Igniting the Changemaker. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m.



--



IN CONVERSATION: JENNIFER WEINER



Join the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Who Do You Love and In Her Shoes, Jennifer Weiner, as she discusses her new book, Mrs. Everything. Book signing to follow.



Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m.



--

CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: TIE DYE MAGIC (AGES 5+)

Discover the magic of mess-free tie dye with crafts that will make your summer as bright as the sun! Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 pair of white socks, 1 colour spinner and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!



Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Saturday, July 13, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details

--

CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: UNDER THE SEA (AGES 4+)

Want to protect the environment? Make a one-of-a-kind reusable t-shirt bag with DK's The Sea Book and explore the ocean with our fast facts! Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 t-shirt to make the bag and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!

Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Sunday, July 14, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details

--

IN CONVERSATION: PATTI CALLAHAN

Join us for Heather's Book Club to discuss July's pick Becoming Mrs. Lewis. Indigo's Chief Booklover Heather Reisman, CTV Morning News Anchor Marcia Macmillian and New York Times bestselling author Patti Callahan will discuss this fascinating historical novel. Audience Q+A and book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: CLODAGH MCKENNA

Join chef, restaurateur and author Clodagh McKenna for expert advice and a demonstration on how to effortlessly host a stunning dinner party, as featured in her book, Clodagh's Suppers: Suppers To Celebrate The Seasons. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

--

CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: CAMP DIY (AGES 4+)

Glam up your summer with a Peppa Pig mini windmill craft. Plus, make your own popsicle stick minicamp site and play camp BINGO. Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 Peppa Pig mini windmill craft and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!

Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Saturday, July 20, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details

--

IN CONVERSATION: NINA PUREWAL AND KATE PETRIW

Join bestselling authors Nina Purewal and Kate Petriw as they share tools on how to gain peace of mind and happiness, no matter your wild schedule. Their book, Let That Sh*t Go: Find Peace Of Mind And Happiness In Your Everyday, is a no-filter, approach to mindfulness with over 100 tips on how to find calm in the chaos. Book signing to follow.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Hillcrest

Richmond Hill, ON

Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

Indigo Square One

Mississauga, ON

Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.

--

CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS (AGES 6+)

Have fun spinning with Beyblade and other camp games! Plus, show your camp colours and decorate your very own flag that you can wave all summer long. Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 Beyblade and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!

Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Sunday, July 21, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details

--



CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: EXPRESS YOURSELF (AGES 5+)

Create your own Fashion Angels bracelets and glitter pins to decorate a Camp IndigoKids tote! Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 set of Fashion Angels Glitter Pins, bracelet materials, 1 Camp IndigoKids tote bag and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!

Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Saturday, July 27, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details



--

CAMP INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: POKEMON (AGES 7+)

Bring your Pokémon cards to battle and swap! Plus catch them all in our scavenger hunt and take home a collectors pin! Your ticket includes 1 camp lanyard, 1 pack of 3 Pokémon trading cards, 1 Pokémon collectors pin and all crafting supplies – just bring your camp spirit!

Ticket Price: $10 + tax & service fees (up to $2.50)

Date and location:

Sunday, July 28, One hour before store opening

Select locations across Canada – see website for more details

____________________________________

i At participating locations. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Event materials July be limited and events are subject to cancellation or change without notice.

