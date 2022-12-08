Julien Lacoste Joins Accord Financial as Manager, Business Development

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Accord Financial Corp., one of North America's leading independent commercial finance companies ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) has expanded its Canadian Asset Based Finance/Factoring team to include Julien Lacoste as Manager, Business Development. Julien's responsibilities will include helping Canadian businesses achieve their long-term business goals by simplifying access to capital through Accord Financial solutions. His primary focus will be the various regions of Quebec to ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are well served.

"Businesses today need a strong financial partner to understand their unique needs," stated Cynthia Aboud, Senior Vice President, Canada Asset Based Finance. "Julien has the knowledge and skills to provide expert guidance to our clients, old and new, with innovative solutions for SMEs looking to reinvest, rebuild and grow."

Based in Montreal, Julien has experience in both banking and technology, with an emphasis on working with small businesses and entrepreneurs. His career has focused on positions that involve relationship building and trust, including at CIBC and prior to that, at Canon, Franklin Templeton Investments and BMO. He is a graduate of the University of Montreal.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance, and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for both small businesses and medium-sized enterprises, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 44 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities. www.accordfinancial.com

