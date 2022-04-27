Julie Snyder is Honorary Chair of Les Printemps du MAC, presented by National Bank + outstanding auction for the 2022 edition

The event's organizing committee – a volunteer team of young professionals co-chaired by Francis Guindon (Vice President, Marketing, WANT Les Essentiels and Quartz Co.) and Lysandre Laferrière (Senior Lawyer, Magil Construction) – is proud to welcome Julie Snyder for the 2022 edition of Les Printemps du MAC . A leading light in Quebec's media landscape, Julie Snyder is pleased to join with the MAC and its Foundation to promote and celebrate contemporary art.

Spring Awakening

Coming from a family of modest means, I walk, barefoot in the dawn surrounded by art. My mother never bought beautiful furniture or expensive cars. My ski boots were second-hand but our walls were hung with original art by little-known artists and two Picasso prints: Mother and Child, an intensely bonded breastfeeding scene, and Don Quixote with its black-and-white sun. I grew up going to museums, but not always "getting" abstract art, which looked to me like spots and scribbles that "anybody could do." Immersed and guided, I now appreciatively absorb what is offered by all the forms of art that cross my path.

I didn't inherit a business or a fortune, but I received a legacy of artistic curiosity.

We often underestimate the impact that a work of art can have on a home or office. It is possible to purchase artworks at different prices. For me, art must be accessible above all, and to make it so, we need to wake people up to art. I find it natural to support the Musée d'art contemporain and its Foundation as part of this benefit event, Les Printemps du MAC. The MAC enriches our cultural heritage.

In my opinion, the art of living is living with art, and the MAC is where spring awakens.

– Julie Snyder

Les Printemps du MAC: a unique experience

Along with an exclusive cocktail reception in a bold setting, benefit attendees will have a chance to dance, enjoy unique experiences and bid on lots at the silent auction – including about twenty works by established and emerging Canadian artists. Curated by Erika Del Vecchio, the auction will begin online on May 25. The works will be on display on June 3, and the auction will end during the benefit gala. A link to the auction platform will be available in the near future. You will be able to bid on works by Berirouche Feddal, Tess Roby, Paul Hardy and Frances Adair Mckenzie, among others, including a digital video by Laurent Lévesque.

Plus, true to its reputation, Les Printemps du MAC presented by National Bank will once more be the site of a fashion event you won't want to miss. Diamonds, feathers, armour, sequins, charms, masks, colourful hairstyles and extravagant makeup will complement evening dresses and tuxedos. Anything goes for this inclusive gala, a celebration of difference, creativity and freedom of expression!

Have a ball supporting the MAC

All proceeds from Les Printemps du MAC will go to the Fondation du MAC, whose mission is to support the Musée in all of its conservation, dissemination and education activities. Created in 2007, Les Printemps du MAC arose out of desire to make younger generations more aware of contemporary art in general, and of the importance of the MAC's role in conserving and exhibiting this legacy at the provincial, national and international levels. Average proceeds of more than $150,000 flow to the Foundation each year thanks to the event's participants and partners. The event is thus one way of making a tangible contribution to the MAC in support of its wide range of activities for the community.

The initiative takes shape each year under the management of the Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee, a group of young philanthropists with a passion for contemporary art who shoulder the work of organizing a unique event with real added value for the guests, and of raising the MAC's profile for the benefit of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain. For the second year, the committee is co-chaired by Francis Guindon and Lysandre Laferrière.

"Les Printemps du MAC has been following me all through my career – first as a participant, then a sponsor (through M0851 and Maison Birks), later as an organizing committee member, and now as co-chair of the event. In addition to supporting the MAC in all its areas of activity, Les Printemps du MAC celebrates creativity in all its forms, with inventive themes and experiences that can't be found anywhere else. Hasard Bazar is an event you don't want to miss!" said Francis Guindon (WANT Les Essentiels and Quartz Co.), co-chair of the Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee.

"It's an honour to be able to bring Les Printemps du MAC to life each year along with the volunteers on the organizing committee who have given untold hours of their time. After more than two years of living through a pandemic, let's get together for a fantastic celebration while giving tangible support to Canada's largest museum devoted exclusively to contemporary art!" added Lysandre Laferrière (Magil Construction), co-chair of the Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee.

How to get tickets

Tickets are on sale now starting at $195. An official tax receipt will be issued for the eligible portion.

To purchase tickets:

https://macm.org/activites/les-printemps-du-mac-2022/

Information: 514 847-6273 / [email protected]

Acknowledgments

The Museum and the Fondation du MAC are profoundly grateful to the National Bank for its unflagging support as a presenting partner of Les Printemps du MAC.

Printemps du MAC 2022 Organizing Committee

The Fondation du MAC would like to extend its deepest thanks to the Honorary Chair, Julie Snyder (Production J), and to the co-chairs and members of the Committee who have given so generously of their time and energy to make this event a success.

Members :

Shady Ahmad

Director, Business Development, Budge Studio

Ariane Bisaillon

Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Virginie Bourgeois

Data analyst, Intact Lab

Alexe Corbeil-Courchesne

Associate, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Erika Del Vecchio

Project Manager, Pierre François Ouellette art contemporain

Allison Forbes

Founder Raisonnables

David Gagnon

Partner, Business Development and Partnerships, Power Sustainable

Francis Guindon

Vice President, Marketing, WANT Les Essentiels and Quartz Co.

Lysandre Laferrière

Senior Lawyer, Magil Construction

Olivier Lapierre

Communications Consultant, Public Relations and Press Relations

Charles LeMay

Communications Director / Content Producer, Productions J

Nikolaos Lerakis

Creative Director, Duvernois

Emma Molson

Contemporary Art MA, Sotheby's Art Institute

Marion Isabelle Muszyñski

Director, Experience Design, Electronic Arts

Amélie Elizabeth Pelly

Director, Public Relations and Communications, Association des radiologistes du Québec

Jessica Rosen

Integrated Communications Leader, L'Oréal Paris

Stéfanie Stergiotis

Digital Marketing Manager, Linen Chest

About the Fondation du MAC

The Fondation du MAC is dedicated to supporting the museum in its various activities, with a focus on building the collection, mounting exhibitions and maintaining educational programs. To achieve this mission, the Foundation's mandate is to raise funds from organizations and individuals interested in promoting and preserving contemporary art from Québec, Canada and abroad. In this way, the Foundation helps raise the profile of the collection at the heart of Canada's premier institution devoted exclusively to contemporary art. macm.org/en/foundation/

About the MAC

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The Musée presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. Every form of expression may be featured: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the Musée also organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that increase the exposure and awareness of art throughout the city and beyond. www.macm.org

