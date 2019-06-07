Julie Saucier Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

L'ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, QC, June 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) announces the appointment of Julie Saucier as president and chief executive officer. Ms. Saucier succeeds Éric Charbonneau, who headed the QPAREB since its creation on January 1, 2019. Mr. Charbonneau will resume his full-time duties as president of Société Centris inc., the Association's technology subsidiary.

Julie Saucier, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (CNW Group/Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers)

Julie Saucier holds a bachelor's degree in urban planning from the Université de Montréal and is known for her extensive management experience and her ability to build strong and efficient teams. She has worked in the insurance industry for over 20 years with companies such as Travelers Canada, Blue Cross and TD Insurance Meloche Monnex. Prior to joining the QPAREB, Ms. Saucier was executive director of the Institut d'assurance de dommages du Québec.

"The QPAREB board of directors is extremely proud to have someone of Ms. Saucier's calibre lead our organization," said Nathalie Bégin, president of the board of directors. "Ms. Saucier is a sharp and strategic thinker, and she is eager to put her talents to work in the real estate industry."

Julie Saucier began her new position on June 3, 2019.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers is a non-profit association that brings together more than 12,500 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The Association is also an important advocate for the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. It provides training, tools and services relating to real estate and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of real estate information. The Association is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec.

