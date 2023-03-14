TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Raj Kothari, Chair of the UHN Foundation Board of Directors, is delighted to announce that Julie Quenneville is joining our team as CEO of the UHN Foundation this September. Julie joins us from McGill University Health Centre Foundation, where as President and CEO she grew revenue 140%, while the team she built was recognized by Waterstone's Human Capital as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

Julie Quenneville takes the reins at UHN Foundation,& a major fundraising force in Canada's philanthropic landscape,& to drive growth at a time of transformative change in Ontario health care (CNW Group/UHN Foundation)

"Julie has the amazing ability to combine a thoughtful and generous human perspective with decisive action. She is passionate about the importance of having world class care - the result of leading edge research, clinical excellence and innovative healthcare education - available to all. That passion is contagious and will help us keep advancing the successful legacy she inherits from our retiring CEO of 23 years, Tennys Hanson, who has been rightly described as a force of nature in Canadian philanthropy", said Raj Kothari.

Julie Quenneville has dedicated almost her entire career to public service. From a start in journalism, she was recruited to be Associate Chief of Staff for then Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services, the Honourable Philippe Couillard. In 2005, she joined the McGill University Health Centre as Chief of Staff to the CEO before accepting increased responsibilities as first, Chief of Strategic Planning and then, Director of Development and Marketing. In this latter role, she helped raise $340M for the construction of the new mega-hospital, the MUHC Glen site. In 2015, Ms. Quenneville became President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation. Under her leadership, it has become one of the top hospital foundations in Quebec.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at UHN Foundation and help Canada's top research hospital advance medicine," said Ms. Quenneville. "Philanthropy plays an essential role in medical research. It provides the seed funding to launch big ideas and secure important grants. It makes the difference between quality and excellence and ensures that we can recruit top talent to care for our community. I am honoured to have the opportunity to help make UHN the very best hospital in the world. "

Quenneville's acknowledged dedication to health care has earned her numerous accolades, including being named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women; one of Concordia University's Top 50 under 50; and receiving the Medal of the Quebec National Assembly. She serves as Chair of the Banff Forum and is a member of the Executive Committee of the 2024 President's Cup, a global team golf competition which will be played in Montreal next year. Her vast knowledge of philanthropy, modern business strategy, and government relations has made her a sought-after speaker on multiple platforms.

Julie Quenneville is a change agent, a passionate advocate for innovative research, and a firm believer that advancing medicine is a global responsibility. We think this makes her a great fit and can't wait to see what we accomplish together here at the UHN Foundation.

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN.

With donor support, UHN Foundation is helping UHN pursue new knowledge to build a healthier world.

SOURCE UHN Foundation

For further information: Media contact: Lisa Arai, Director, Brand Marketing, UHN Foundation, 416-278-6737, [email protected]