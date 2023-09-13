MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Julie Doré, a well-recognized lawyer in the Quebec legal community, is taking over the reins as Managing Partner of the BCF Business Law firm, succeeding Pierre T. Allard who has held the position since 2019. As the firm's new Managing Director, Doré becomes the first woman at the head of BCF, one of the largest 100%-Quebec-owned law firms. Since its founding 28 years ago, BCF has contributed to the growth of the Quebec economy thanks to the support the firm provides to the Quebec business community.

"I am grateful for the confidence expressed by my partners in my ability to continue to drive BCF's unique mission: Putting the law at the service of our clients to help them get ahead," explains Doré. In her opinion, BCF's success is due to remaining ever-faithful to their original mission: To be their clients' ideal business partner. "Our role is to support the efforts of local businesses and thereby contribute to the growth of the Quebec economy," she adds.

Today, BCF's mission has had to adapt to the new challenges faced by small and large businesses alike: "As the business world faces significant changes in terms of work and labour, technology, the environment, and finances, it's more important than ever that businesses be able to count on experienced, competent business advisors who offer them a long-term vision," adds Doré.

Specializing in commercial and transactional law, Julie Doré has represented hundreds of companies for major transactions. She has recognized expertise in commercial and residential real estate law, and is also involved in several philanthropic causes, including the Fondation Jeunes en Tête.

Change at the Helm of the Quebec City Office

BCF Business Law also announced the appointment of Nicolas Gosselin as Managing Partner of the Quebec City office, succeeding Mario Welsh. A well-known figure in the Quebec City region, Gosselin is a seasoned litigator in construction law and real estate litigation. His in-depth knowledge of the construction industry and of its legal challenges have made him a highly sought-after strategic advisor and conference speaker since joining the firm more than 15 years ago.

About BCF Business Law

With more than 520 employees, including 270 professionals, BCF Business Law is the go-to firm for business leaders, entrepreneurs, growing companies, and for global enterprises having chosen Québec and Canada as a springboard for growth and success. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, BCF Business Law has the distinction of being the only law firm to have been named as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies every year since 2007.

SOURCE BCF Avocats d''affaires

For further information: Laurence Tôth, Director, Public Affairs, TESLA RP, 581 305-4501, [email protected]