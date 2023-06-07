A participation that supports Cook it's vision towards entrepreneurship and local sourcing

MONTREAL, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Eight years after appearing on Dans l'œil du dragon as an entrepreneur, Judith Fetzer, president and co-founder of Cook it, is back, this time as a guest dragon and investor. Nicolas Duvernois (Romeo's gin) will hand over his chair to the visionary behind Cook it on June 14, for the final episode of the season.

"Cook it has been a proud supporter of local businesses since the beginning, and I look forward to building on that foundation," says Fetzer. "It's an honour for me to be back on the show that helped me propel my business, and meet new and inspiring entrepreneurs."

Judith Fetzer's return to the show is a testament to her extraordinary journey since a first appearance in 2014, when she received offers from five dragons for her business and introduced Cook it to over a million viewers. Cook it is on a mission to be the best way to eat, and has always been committed to local entrepreneurship and promoting local businesses beyond Quebec's borders. It's not only the first ready-to-eat company in the country, it's also the first company to develop an eco-friendly version of the traditional meal kit, and to offer recipes recognized by Aliments du Québec. Some of the products featured in Dans l'œil du dragon will even be available in Cook it's 100% local Pantry for a limited time.

Cook it x Le Germain Contest

To mark the occasion, Judith Fetzer and Christiane Germain, dragon and co-president of Germain Hôtels, will join forces for a summer contest showcasing local talent and flavours. Fans of gourmet experiences will have the chance to win an exceptional prize worth over $2,000, including two nights' accommodation at Hotel & Spa Le Germain Charlevoix, breakfast included; a meal inspired by local harvests at restaurant Les Labours; a month's worth of tasty meals from Cook it; and a selection of local wines offered by Menu Extra, Cook it's latest acquisition.

A pioneer in the Canadian meal kit industry, Cook it is on a mission to be the best way to eat. Whether it's getting you back in the kitchen, reducing food waste or simply eliminating the mental burden of meal planning, Cook it offers you meals made with the best of what's on the market. Each week, the menu features more than 18 ready-to-cook recipes, including vegetarian options, ready-to-eat meals and a variety of 100% local groceries in the Pantry. Created by chefs and approved by nutritionists, each recipe is made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients for maximum flavour on your plate. With these delicious meals ready in less than 30 minutes and delivered free of charge to your home, eating a varied and balanced diet has never been easier! To learn more, visit chefcookit.com .

