Judgment Rendered on Decree 2-2021 and Individuals Experiencing Homelessness

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Justice Chantal Masse of the Quebec Superior Court today suspended the application of Article 29 of Decree number 2-2021 establishing the curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for people in a situation of homelessness. The curfew therefore no longer applies to people who are homeless until February 5th, 2021. The Mobile Legal Clinic welcomes this decision, which protects the rights and well-being of people who are homeless in this time of pandemic. It would like to thank the law firm Trudel Johnston and Lespérance for representing the Mobile Legal Clinic pro bono.

As the judgment is subject to appeal, no further comment will be made at this time.

The full text of the judgement is available here .

THE MOBILE LEGAL CLINIC (MLC) in a non-profit founded in 2015 with the mission of promoting access to justice for individuals experiencing homelessness. The MLC provides an array of services, including access to comprehensive legal information, referrals and accompaniment, as well as assistance in regularizing legal debts. In these ways, the MLC contributes to these individuals' social reintegration.

TRUDEL JOHNSTON & LESPERANCE (TJL) is a law firm that has specialized in class actions and public interest litigation for the last twenty years. TJL has won more class action trials than any other law firm in Canada. It has also won several landmark cases, including important decisions of the Supreme Court of Canada.

SOURCE Trudel Johnston & Lespérance

For further information: https://tjl.quebec/

Related Links

http://tjl.quebec/

