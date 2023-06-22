JSOT criminally charges Kenneth Charles Fowler for breaching court orders

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) and the Alberta RCMP Federal Policing Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) announce that Kenneth Charles Fowler (a.k.a. Ken Davidson), a 72-year-old man from Calgary, Alberta, has been charged with three offences under the Criminal Code following an investigation by the Joint Serious Offences Team (JSOT).

Fowler has been criminally charged with three counts of disobeying a court order, contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code, based on allegations that he solicited funds from investors and traded in securities between 2018 and 2022 using the name Ken Davidson associated with the Finkle Street Trading Company.

In May 2017, Fowler was sentenced to three years imprisonment less credit for time served after pleading guilty to fraud, trading in securities without registration and illegal distribution of securities in relation to the sale of securities. The court also ordered that Fowler be permanently banned from:

Acting in any capacity that would require registration.

Becoming or acting as a director or officer of any issuer.

Relying on any exemptions in Alberta securities laws (except for one account through a registrant who was given a copy of the order).

Engaging in investor relations activities.

Fowler's first appearance in court is scheduled for September 18, 2023 at the Court of Justice, Calgary Court Center, 601 5 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta.

JSOT is an enforcement partnership between the ASC, IMET and Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. JSOT investigates and prosecutes quasi-criminal cases under the Securities Act and certain securities-related criminal offences under the Criminal Code. In particular, JSOT targets repeat offenders, serious frauds and breaches of ASC or court orders and bans. The primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Alberta capital market through collaborative investigations and prosecutions of serious violations of the law using the provisions of the Securities Act (Alberta) or the Criminal Code.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

IMET is a specialized unit under the Alberta RCMP Federal Policing program that detects, investigates, and deters market fraud. IMET works closely with the ASC to protect investors and further enhance confidence in Canada's capital markets.

