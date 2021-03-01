Joyce's Principle unanimously adopted by the Chiefs of the AFNQL

WENDAKE, QC, March 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), gathered in a virtual assembly on February 26, unanimously voted a resolution to adopt Joyce's Principle. Inspired by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, this Principle aims to guarantee all Indigenous peoples the right of equitable access, without any discrimination, to all health and social services, as well as the right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Joyce's Principle requires mandatory recognition and respect for Indigenous traditional and living health knowledge.

"The AFNQL is firmly committed to the promotion and respect of Joyce's Principle. The Chiefs of the AFNQL recognize that this Principle is a unifying guide for all governments, institutions and individuals who have the duty and responsibility to provide services to the First Nations population" said AFNQL Chief, Ghislain Picard.

The tragic death of Joyce Echaquan in September 2020 brought to light the presence and serious consequences of systemic racism in Quebec's health care system. Joyce died enduring racist insults while hospitalized and suffering but she was able to film these despicable actions by healthcare workers. The Principle is a call to action for governments to commit to eliminating racism and discrimination in services to First Nations. The community of Manawan and the entire Atikamekw Nation developed and adopted Joyce's Principle, also as a tribute to the courage of Joyce Echaquan.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. www.apnql.com

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418 254-4620

